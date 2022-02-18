2022 Maruti Baleno Base Model First Look – Steel Wheels, No Touchscreen

Upon launch, the new Maruti Baleno will continue to rival other premium hatchbacks such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz

With just a few days to go for its official launch, the new 2022 Maruti Baleno has been all over the internet and social media, especially since the past few weeks. Units of the updated premium hatchback have already started reaching dealerships across the country.

Bookings for the new Baleno have also been open for the past couple of weeks. Interested buyers can reserve the heavily updated 2022 Baleno at a booking amount of Rs 11,000. It is slated to go on sale on February 23, 2022, when the carmaker will officially announce prices of the premium hatch.

In the meanwhile, interested consumers could also configure their Baleno as per their liking via the online 3D configurator available on the Maruti Nexa website. The latest iteration of Baleno will be available in four trims- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

2022 Maruti Baleno Sigma: Interiors & Features

Through this 3D configurator, specs and features of the base Sigma variant have been revealed. A virtual walkaround video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube by GK Cars. Starting with its interiors, the dashboard wears a multi-layered, triple-tone look with black, silver and deep blue (or indigo) forming the primary colours.

The blue and black combination is also witnessed in seat upholsteries and door trims. Coming to features, the base Sigma variant isn’t offered with any kind of stereo system and the space for the free-standing infotainment system is left unoccupied.

Further, the base Sigma model of Baleno will only be offered with a manual air conditioner instead of an auto climate control. However, it is still pretty well-loaded with features like all-four power windows, a flat-bottom steering wheel, tilt-adjustable steering, remote central locking and a semi-digital instrument console with a digital driver’s display.

Safety Features & Exterior Highlights

Safety of occupants will be taken care of by dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, and a speed warning system. On the exterior, the base Sigma trim of Baleno gets redesigned projector headlamps and wraparound tail lamps with halogen internals. Same is the case with turn indicators. It rolls on simple steel wheels, which are probably 14-inch units, without any covers.

Other exterior highlights of the updated premium hatch include rear wiper and defogger, blacked-out door handles, body-coloured ORVMs, roof-mounted spoiler and chrome trim on the tailgate.

Powertrain Specs

In its new avatar, Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre K12N Dualjet petrol engine that kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Sigma variant will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with no option of an AMT. Prices of the updated premium hatchback are expected to start around Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom).