2022 Maruti Baleno Crash With Tata Ambulance – Before Delivery

New Maruti Baleno 2022 was launched in India last month – It has already recorded over 25k bookings

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been a highly favoured car in its segment. Its sales numbers each month speak of its demand among buyers in the country and the Baleno along with the Swift have allowed the company to command a huge market share in the respective hatchback segment.

Maruti has now launched an updated version of the Baleno in a bid to continue to command a leadership position in this segment. It has fitted the 2022 Baleno with new exterior designs and interior comforts, some of which are first in its segment, along with a list of new safety equipment.

2022 Maruti Baleno Crash

Compared to the outgoing Maruti Baleno, the 2022 model is heavier by about 50-70 kgs. This is due to the addition of new tech and safety features. It is also because of the addition of higher strength steel and other structural enhancements.

First reported crash of the 2022 Baleno has now surfaced on the internet, via Rushlane Crashlane Facebook Group. The incident took place earlier today in Guwahati. No one was injured in the incident.

As per eyewitness, the new 2022 Baleno was getting ready to be delivered to its respective owner today. It was parked outside Bimal Nexa in Guwahati. But before the car could be delivered to the owner, it met with an accident.

A Tata 407 Ambulance crashed into the Baleno at high speed. The impact was such that the parked 2022 Baleno was moved forward, resulting in the front of the car also getting damaged. Luckily, no one was injured in this incident.

2022 Maruti Baleno – Updates

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced from Rs 6.35 lakh for the base Sigma variant and going up to Rs 9.49 lakh for the top-end Alpha automatic trim. The company has commenced deliveries from date of launch while bookings had opened earlier on 8th February 2022. Maruti Suzuki also offers the Baleno with a subscription scheme of Rs 13,999 per month that includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Presented in four trims of Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, the Baleno 2022 gets a new front bumper with a revised grille. The grille is in a ‘NEXAWave’ pattern with heavy use of chrome extending to its LED projector headlamps. Features also include LED DRL and C shaped LED tail lamps along with turn indicators on wing mirrors and revised fog lamp housing.

Exteriors sport a chrome strip at the base of its window lines extending to its rear quarter glass while the Baleno now rides on new precision cut 16 inch alloy wheels. Exterior colour options include Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Splendid Silver and Arctic White.