2022 Maruti Baleno Mileage Figures Decline – Gross Weight Up By 70 Kgs

While new Baleno will debut on February 23, its rebadged version Glanza will be launched in March

Available since 2015, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is finally getting its first major update. Till now, it has continued to soldier on with a mild facelift/refresh. Most of the updates and new features will be offered with 2022 Glanza as well.

Baleno is currently the bestselling premium hatch and Glanza too registers consistent numbers every month. With the updates, Baleno / Glanza could post even better results.

New Baleno / Glanza styling updates

Updates focus on achieving a chirpier character for the hatchback. Front section has been completely transformed with new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, bigger mesh grille, reprofiled front bumper, wider air dam and restyled fog lamp housing. Side profile remains largely the same as earlier. At rear, the hatch gets redesigned LED taillamps with sporty tri-LED elements. New colour options are also part of this update.

Changes continue on the inside, where the hatch gets a redesigned dashboard with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This is a larger 9-inch unit offered with SmartPlay Pro+. It will have support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Several other features including a range of new connectivity features are expected. The hatch will also come with refreshed interior theme and upholstery.

In terms of tech updates, another key addition is a new head-up display. It shows a range of information such as speedometer, rpm, time, etc. It is likely that users will be able to customize information shown on the head-up display, as per their specific needs and preferences.

2022 Maruti Baleno Mileage, Weight

Engine option will be the same as earlier. It will not get the 1.2-litre petrol motor that generates 82 hp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Instead, it will only get the mild hybrid 1.2 liter powertrain which makes 89 hp. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT.

As per leaked info, 2022 Maruti Baleno mileage for manual is at 22.35 kmpl while that of the AMT variant is at 22.94 kmpl. This when compared to the mileage of current Baleno manual, is a decline of 1.5 kmpl. The reason for mileage decline could be the likely increase in the weight of new Baleno. When comparing Baleno CVT mileage with Baleno AMT mileage, the latter gains about 3.38 kmpl.

Gross vehicle weight of new 2022 Maruti Baleno has gone up by 70 kgs to 1,410 kgs. In comparison, Tata Altroz GVW is at 1,405 kgs. Maruti had earlier claimed that new age Baleno will offer class leading safety. It remains to be seen whether this added gross weight is due to structural enhancements to improve overall car safety or due to added tech / airbags / etc.

It has been reported earlier that updated Baleno / Glanza are aiming to improve passenger safety. They could use stronger chassis and body panels and aim for 4-star or 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. As of now, Tata Altroz is the safest premium hatch with 5-star NCAP rating. Hyundai i20 is yet to be tested in India. List of safety features available with Baleno / Glanza will also be updated.

Bookings for Baleno are currently open for a token amount of Rs 11k. It can be done at any of the authorized Nexa dealerships or online. It is likely that heavily updated Baleno and Glanza will be launched at a higher price point. Even then, they will continue to be the most competitively priced cars in the segment. List of rivals will be same as earlier, which includes Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

