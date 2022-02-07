2022 Maruti Baleno Officially Teased – Head Up Display, Class Leading Safety

Launch of the 2022 Baleno is scheduled for later this month – Bookings open at Rs 11k

2022 Maruti Baleno has constantly been the undisputed leader in the premium hatchback space of the Indian market. In only around 6 years from its launch, the hot-hatch had crossed the mark of sales of 1 million units, which happens to be a milestone in the segment.

Since its launch in 2015, the Baleno hasn’t received a significant update, except a mild facelift/refresh. With changing customer preferences and amidst heightened competition, Maruti is now all set to bring an updated Baleno later this month. The production of the 2022 model had already commenced last month and now the model is expected to be launched soon.

While the 2022 model won’t be a new generation model, it will still pack considerable updates, both on the outside and inside, which will help the Baleno to compete well with the competition. Maruti is calling it the New Age Baleno, and have now shared the first official teaser. Maruti has also confirmed that 2022 Baleno will get first in segment head up display.

Updated Platform and Powertrain

Exteriors of the 2022 Baleno have already been spied earlier, thanks to various spyshots and leaks. With its updated looks, the Baleno looks agile and modern, specially due to its new headlamp and tail-lamp units. The 2022 Baleno will be using the same Heartect platform from Suzuki however it is expected to get some upgrades. Maruti is working towards building a stronger and safer car and the structural updates shall help the Baleno to get a better safety rating.

This change has mostly been brought in by the OEM due to rising interest of customers in safety ratings of the vehicles. Since the introduction of NCAP ratings for Indian-spec models, most Maruti vehicles haven’t scored well. Maruti is trying to change this image. Maruti claims to deliver class leading safety in new 2022 Baleno. As of now, it is the Tata Altroz which is the safest in the segment with 5 star adult safety rating from Global NCAP.

In the engine department, no changes are expected. Maruti will likely continue to offer same 2 petrol engine options on the Baleno. These include a 1.2 litre VVT petrol unit and a 1.2 litre Dualjet motor. The standard motor dishes out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of max torque while the Dualjet engine churns out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard on both the motors however the existing CVT might get replaced by a new AMT.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”

2022 Baleno Features

On the creature comfort features front too, the hot-hatch will be getting some new updates. These will include a new touchscreen infotainment unit which will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and possibly a new gen Suzuki Connect. Addition of some new features like a Heads-Up Display is also confirmed via new teaser. Interior layout might also get some minor change, which should breathe a fresh life in Baleno’s cabin.

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2015, the Baleno has been a trendsetter with its bold design, premium interiors and convenient features. The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments.”

We expect that the updated Baleno will be slightly costlier than the model which has been on sale. It won’t be a surprise if the top-end Baleno now lands up reaching closer to the INR 10 Lakhs mark. Competition of the Baleno will include other hot hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. Thanks to its pricing, it will also be competing with some entry level crossovers like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.