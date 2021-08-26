2022 Maruti Baleno Spied Testing – To Get New Features

Maruti Baleno competes against a host of other premium hatchbacks including Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one the highest-selling models in the passenger vehicle segment and by far the most popular premium hatchback in India. Despite being outdated in comparison to its immediate rivals, the current-gen Baleno continues to bring massive sales volume for the Indo-Japanese carmaker.

Late last year, Baleno was speculated to receive an update and was even spied testing with some testing apparatus. However, no development in this regard had come across our way since then, until now when a fully camouflaged mule of Baleno was spotted.

Unlike the previously spotted mules, the 2022 Maruti Baleno prototype is fully covered under black wraps not showcasing a single panel of its body. Images of only its rear and rear third quarter have surfaced. Despite heavy camouflage, we can harbour a calculated guess that the upcoming Baleno facelift will feature cosmetic updates.

Updated Exterior Styling

From the looks of it, the taillamps on the hatch appear to be redesigned. This also indicates that there are chances that the headlamp setup might also be revised. Also, the rear bumper seems to be reprofiled which means the front bumper is also likely to undergo changes. While the slightly stubby tailgate has been retained, it gets a more prominent integrated spoiler.

There are no other noticeable visual updates that could be deciphered at the moment. Highlights such as a raked windshield with an integrated roof spoiler, a rear wiper and a chrome bar should be carried over from the current model to the new Baleno. Side profile also remains untouched with a similar silhouette and alloy wheel design.

Expected Interior Updates

Changes are expected to be made inside the cabin as well with a new dashboard layout and seat upholstery. The cabin might also be spruced up by the addition of some new features. This could include a new fully digital instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system, etc. Safety kit on offer might also be upgraded.

Current Engine, Transmission Options

That said, we expect Maruti to bring a new mild hybrid powertrain to the lineup which offers better fuel efficiency as well as better performance. Currently, Baleno is offered two petrol engine options- a 1.2-litre K12M VVT unit and a 1.2-litre K12N DualJet mill.

The former kicks out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 6 extra horses and the exact same torque figure. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a CVT automatic transmission on the VVT unit.

