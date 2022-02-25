2022 Maruti Baleno Zeta Vs Alpha Comparison – Which One To Buy?

Most of the major updates introduced with 2022 Baleno are available with only Zeta and Alpha variants

New age Maruti Suzuki Baleno packs in quite a few improvements in terms of styling, connectivity, convenience and safety. For accessing these new features, users need to choose either Zeta or Alpha variants. The latter has the full range of features, but is priced around Rs 90k more than Zeta variant.

Baleno Zeta vs Alpha features

Here’s a quick comparison between new Baleno Zeta and Alpha variants to understand which one offers the best value. Styling updates for new Baleno are common for both Zeta and Alpha variants. It includes the updated front grille with prominent chrome strip, sleek LED projector headlamps and edgy rear combination lights.

Quite a few features are available only with Alpha variants. For example, Alpha has LED fog lamps whereas Zeta variants do not have fog lamps. Another useful feature available with Alpha variant is UV cut glasses.

This can ensure a more comfortable experience inside the cabin. Baleno Zeta variants have the standard glass windows. Alpha has sportier precision-cut alloy wheels in comparison to painted units used with Zeta variants. Take a look at the detailed walkaround comparison review by The Car Show channel below.

New 360° surround view camera feature is available with only Alpha variants. The cameras can be spotted on the front grille, rear-view mirrors and rear section. ESP with hill hold is offered with both Zeta and Alpha, but the former gets it only with AMT variant. Most of the other safety features are common across both variants. It includes 6-airbags, rear view camera, reverse parking sensors, high speed alert system, ABS with EBD, brake assist and seat belt reminder.

In terms of convenience, Baleno Zeta variants have quite a few features missing. These include the new head up display, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM, auto folding ORVMs and co-driver vanity lamp.

While both variants have touchscreen infotainment system, Alpha has a larger 9-inch unit in comparison to 7-inch unit available with Zeta variant. The former has SmartPlay Pro Plus whereas the latter gets SmartPlay Pro. ARKAMYS surround sense system is available only with Alpha variant. On the inside, Alpha also has a leather wrapped steering wheel.

In terms of connectivity, both variants get the full range of features. Powered by Suzuki Connect, some key connectivity features include stolen vehicle notification and tracking, geo-fencing, emergency alerts, driving behaviour, vehicle location sharing and remote functions.

2022 Baleno Zeta vs Alpha verdict

It’s clear that Maruti has selectively made top-spec Alpha variant more enticing than Zeta. Several of the new features are available with only Alpha variants. These added features kind of justify the extra amount that one needs to pay for the top-spec variant.

2022 Baleno Zeta prices start at Rs 8.09 lakh, as compared to Rs 8.99 lakh of Alpha. On-road price difference between the two will be around Rs 1 lakh. For those who can afford it, 2022 Baleno Alpha will offer a better overall experience.