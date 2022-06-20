2022 Maruti Brezza Bookings Open At Rs 11k – Official Tag Line Is Hot And Techy

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will sport HUD, Single Pane Electric Sunroof and 360 Degree Camera

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, once the highest selling SUV in India, has now been pushed a bit down. Competition from various other models such as the Nexon, Venue and Sonet, in the same segment, has caused lower sales for the Brezza. This has resulted in Maruti getting an all new Brezza, with more features than ever before.

In the words of Maruti, the new Brezza is – Youthful and energetic design with a commanding SUV stance | Unique, exciting and impressive interiors with intelligent technology | Electric Sunroof | Powered by Next-Gen Smart Hybrid K-Series Engine | Driven by 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters | Enhanced Safety with 6 airbags and ESP.

2022 Maruti Brezza Bookings Open

Scheduled for launch on 30th June 2022, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been given the tag line – Hot and Techy. It will see several feature and technology updates over its outgoing counterpart.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar. The All- New Brezza, with new age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market. Matching the changing aspirations of young Indians, who want a vehicle that reflects their personalities, All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV that will surpass the expectations of our evolved customers. We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brezza has a very special place in our portfolio. It was the first product which was conceptualized, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki. The true symbol of ‘Create in India’, Brezza revolutionized the Indian Compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design and highly refined drive experience. It is always challenging to further improve a very successful and loved product. The All-New Hot and Techy Brezza comes with an enhanced Design, Performance, Technology and Safety features to surprise Brezza lovers and aspirers. The All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and we are confident that it would bring immense satisfaction to our young urban customers.”

2022 Maruti Brezza Design

Even as the new Brezza retains its boxy styling seen on its earlier counterpart, there are several changes to set it apart. For starters, the 2022 Brezza gets an updated front grille and a new front bumper design. It also sports a silver skid plate, J shaped DRLs and headlamps now receive arrow shaped inserts with chrome accents. Fog lamps get smaller housing and design changes to the rear include a revised boot lid, new bumpers and tail lamp. The 2022 Maruti Brezza will ride on new dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels with a swirl pattern.

Maruti Brezza will borrow some features from the new Baleno and Ertiga. It will get a Heads-up display unit (a first in segment feature), an electric sunroof, 360 degree parking camera and a free standing 9 inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Maruti Suzuki is also set to offer connected car technology – Suzuki Connect on the new Brezza which will come in with multiple connected features and support for Amazon Alexa.

Revised seats in a dark colour scheme, AC vents positioned lower on the dashboard, ventilated seats, new instrument cluster and a premium sound system will also be a part of the features seen on the new Brezza. The current Brezza missed out completely on a sunroof. This is a highly demanded feature among buyers today and hence Maruti Suzuki has fitted the 2022 Brezza with an electrically operated, single pane sunroof.

2022 Brezza – Engine Specs

The 2022 Maruti Brezza will borrow its engine lineup from the new Ertiga. This means it will be powered by a 1.5 liter dual VVT petrol engine making 103 hp power and 136.8 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to either a 6 speed MT or 6 speed AT. The engine will also come in with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The company may also introduce a CNG option for the new Brezza.

Bookings for the new Brezza have opened at Rs 11,000 across India, at all authorized Maruti Arena showrooms as well as on their online platform. Pricing will be announced on 30th June but estimates put the new Brezza in the Rs 8-12 lakh price range (ex-showroom) Once launched, it will compete with the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV300.