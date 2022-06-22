2022 Maruti Brezza Full Details List Leak – Over 45 New Features

Ahead of launch on 30th June, full list of new features on board 2022 Brezza has leaked online

Brezza was the best-selling SUV in India for a long time. But post BS6 shift, Brezza lost some of its charm as it was devoid of its Fiat-sourced 1.3L turbo diesel engine. Maruti Suzuki’s petrol-only strategy, and new rivals arriving, blunted the sales. Adding salt to the wound, Brezza was missing some important modern features. Lack of a sunroof in a sunroof-obsessed market like India, also had a play.

But that is soon going to end. As Maruti is getting ready to launch an all new Brezza. The updated 2022 Maruti Brezza will launch on 30th June. Ahead of that, full list of features on offer with 2022 Brezza has leaked. It will be offered in 4 manual and 3 automatic options.

2022 Maruti Brezza FRONT

=> Enhanced SUV stance. Bold & Muscular, Energetic & Youthful – NEW

=> Clean Belt Line – NEW

=> Geometric Fenders. Enhanced Road presence. – NEW

=> Precision-cut Dual Tone 16 inch Alloy wheel with 215 section tyres (ZXI+) – NEW

=> All-Black 16 inch Alloy wheel with 215 section tyres (ZXI) – NEW

=> Dual LED Projector Headlamp with floating Daytime Running Lamp (DRL). Unique exterior appeal (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> Auto headlamps with Follow-Me-Home & Lead-Me-to-Vehicle feature (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> LED Fog Lamps (ZXI+) – NEW

=> Bi-Halogen Projector Headlamps (LXI & VXI) – NEW

=> All around Body Cladding. Adds to the SUV character. – NEW (LXI onwards)

2022 Maruti Brezza REAR

=> LighTron LED Tail Lamps (LXI onwards) – NEW

=> Bold Rear Signature (LXI onwards) – NEW

=> Shark Fin Antenna (LXI onwards) – NEW

=> Rear Quarter Area – 66% more bigger than existing Brezza, for improved rear visibility – NEW

=> Ergonomically placed Spare Tyre for easy air filling – NEW

2022 Maruti Brezza INTERIOR

=> Electric Sunroof with Tilt-Up function. Gives the cabin a spacious & airy feel. First in MSIL. (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> Head-Up-Display. Provides vital information near to Drive line of Sight (Speed & RPM / Gear Indicator / Fuel Indicator / AC Functions / Time) – ZXI+ (NEW)

=> Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel (NEW)

=> Telescopic Steering Wheel for enhanced convenience. (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> Dual-Tone Interior (Black & Brown) – (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> Multi-Layered Dashboard Design with clean & enriching lines – NEW

=> Interior Ambient Lights (ZXI+) – NEW

=> Cooled Glove Box (ZXI+)

=> Type A & Type C Rear Fast Charger USB ports (ZXI+) – NEW

=> Rear AC Vents (LXI onwards) – NEW

=> Toggle Control Auto AC Panel (VXI onwards) – NEW

=> Rear Wiper with intermittent functions (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> Reduced Door Closing effort – NEW

=> Instrumental Panel (40 mm wider than existing Brezza) – NEW

=> Cruise Control (ZXI & ZXI+)

=> Seat Fabric – Plush & Impressive high quality Fabric – NEW

=> Spacious & Comfortable Seating – rear seat 137 mm more wider than existing Brezza – NEW

2022 Maruti Brezza SAFETY & SECURITY

=> 6 Airbags – Front / Side & Curtain Airbags – (ZXI+) – NEW

=> 360 view Camera for Virtual all round view (ZXI+) – NEW

=> Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Roll-over mitigation – (LXI onwards) – NEW

=> Rear Parking Camera (ZXI onwards) – NEW

=> Hill Hold Assist (LXI onwards) – NEW

2022 Maruti Brezza TECHNOLOGY

=> K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol Engine for improved Performance, Fuel Efficiency & NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) levels – NEW

=> K15C Engine Technologies

=> Dual Jet – Precise Fuel Injection for higher Fuel Efficiency – NEW ? Dual VVT – For improved Engine Breathing – NEW

=> Optimized Engine Mounts for lower NVH – NEW

=> Resonator added to intake system for noise reduction – NEW

=> Combustion Chamber Optimized for better performance – NEW

=> Smart Hybrid Technology with Dual Battery Setup – (LXI onwards)

=> 6-Speed AT with Paddle Shifters – (VXI AT onwards) – NEW

=> SmartPlay PRO+ with Surround Sense by ARKAMYS – Superior In-Car

2022 Maruti Brezza Infotainment (ZXI+)

=> 9 Inch Home Screen

=> 17 Preset Wallpapers to choose

=> User-customized Wallpapers

=> “HI SUZUKI” (Advanced Voice Assistant)

=> Voice-based Greetings (Customizable)

=> Over-the-Air-System Updates

=> Surround Sense – Natural / Acoustic / Dynamic

=> SmartPlay Pro (ZXI) – NEW

=> SmartPlay Studio (VXI) – NEW

=> SUZUKI CONNECT – 40+ Connected features (ZXI & ZXI+) – NEW

=> Wireless Dock (ZXI+) – NEW

2022 Maruti Brezza COLOUR OPTIONS

=> LXI – SPLENDID SILVER (NEW), EXUBERANT BLUE (NEW), MAGMA GREY (NEW), PEARL ARCTIC WHITE, SIZZLING RED

=> VXI – BRAVE KHAKI (NEW) – In addition to LXI colour options.

=> ZXI / ZXI+ – BLUE / GREY / WHITE

=> DUAL TONE: KHAKI & WHITE, SILVER & BLACK, RED & BLACK