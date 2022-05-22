2022 Maruti Brezza Red Colour Spied During TVC Shoot – Fully Revealed

New Maruti Brezza 2022 will get a significant makeover and a big bump in features list compared to outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki has had a good run with its MPV and hatchback lineup. But competition (Tata Motors and Hyundai / Kia) vastly dominates the SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki wants to turn the tables and take lead in the SUV market, by launching a vastly improvised Brezza.

When launched, Brezza will compete in one of the most cut-throat segments in the Indian automotive industry, the sub-4-metre SUV segment. Ahead of launch, new gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza was recently spied in Cyber City, Gurgaon. Where it was getting shot for its official TVC. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Naman, for sharing the exclusive spy shots.

2022 Maruti Brezza Red Colour

At the 2022 Maruti Brezza TVC shoot, there were two colours. Red with Black roof and Blue with Black roof. Interestingly, there were no on-ground cameras. Entire shoot was getting done with the help of drones.

For starters, Brezza 2022 will drop the Vitara Suffix from its name and now will be called Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Just like the recently launched Baleno, Brezza 2022 will also receive a new front fascia and redesigned tail section. In front, the most significant change seems to be the new grille with horizontal chrome slats. The arrow-shaped inserts neatly merge with chrome inserts inside the headlights.

Next big change is in the bumpers. From the looks of it, Maruti Suzuki seems to have redesigned the bumper to give it more attitude and SUV stance. Redesigned headlights look more upmarket. They also come with twin DRLs which will also double up as turn indicators.

2022 Maruti Brezza Red Colour seen in the spy shots, gets newly designed 16″ alloys in dual tone finish. Only the top models will get these wheels as standard. At the rear, the car looks significantly sleeker and more premium than the outgoing car. The bold Brezza lettering and the sleeker tail lamps amplify the looks.

2022 Maruti Brezza TVC Shoot

Though interiors were not spied this time, it had leaked earlier. It will get a design overhaul on the inside. Interiors are the chink in Brezza’s armour as the car was a very good package otherwise. The interiors are functional but without any flair and sophistication. This might not be the case with the new model.

Maruti Suzuki will equip the Brezza 2022 with a floating-type touchscreen system keeping up with current trends. Infotainment system can be exactly the same unit that comes with the new Baleno. All the telematics and phone connectivity features that Baleno and new Ertiga get, are also likely to make it into the new Brezza. Maruti Suzuki might equip the much-needed features to the Brezza like rear AC vents. It will also get the most trending feature that almost every new car buyer wants, a sunroof.

Engine and platform

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 will also be based on the same Global C platform on which outgoing Brezza and outgoing Urban Cruiser are based. It is expected to get a 5 star safety rating. Current Brezza is the only vehicle in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio that comes with a respectable 4-star crash safety rating by Global NCAP under the Safer Cars for India campaign.

Maruti Suzuki will equip upcoming Brezza with the same engine and transmission as newly launched Ertiga. This is a naturally aspirated Dual VVT and Dual Jet 1.5L petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. This engine makes 101.65 bhp and 136.8 Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This 6-speed torque converter automatic will replace the aging and underwhelming 4-speed torque converter unit. The car will also come with a CNG variant too.

The pricing and the launch details are not yet made official by Maruti Suzuki. But we can expect the new Brezza 2022 to be launched sometime in June. When launched, we can also expect a minor price bump owing to all the new features it will come with.