2022 Maruti Brezza Spied At Dealer Yard – New Green Colour

New-gen Brezza will borrow quite a few features and equipment from 2022 Baleno and Ertiga that were launched earlier this year

Battle hardened Brezza has seen many rivals in its lifetime. It continues to be a popular choice in the sub-compact SUV segment. It was second best selling sub-4-meter SUV in April, ahead of Venue and Sonet, while trailing Tata Nexon.

2022 Brezza will attempt to reclaim its past glory, a time when it used to be the top selling SUV and ahead of rivals by a significant margin. With launch planned for later next month, the first batch of the 2022 Maruti Brezza has started to arrive at the dealer yard. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Sourav Sahani for sharing the exclusive photos of Brezza 2022.

New-gen Brezza design updates

In terms of its core silhouette, new Brezza looks largely the same as the current model. Cosmetic updates include a revised front fascia with sportier grille and LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. Changes have also been made to the fog lamp housing and bumper. The SUV can be seen with wider body cladding and door side moulding. However, this could vary based on the variant.

Side profile is mostly the same as earlier. 2022 Brezza has new 16-inch alloy wheels in dual tone finish. At rear, the SUV gets updated LED tail lamps. ‘Brezza’ badging at rear is now seamlessly integrated with the boot lid panel in comparison to the current model that has the lettering on a chrome strip. Rear bumpers are now thicker, ensuring a rugged look and feel. It will also get new colours, spied here are red and green colour options.

Overall quantum of updates will be relatively higher on the inside. New Brezza will be getting a refreshed dashboard with a larger freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. It could be on the lines of new Baleno that has received a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system. Baleno also has a head up display, which could be made available with new Brezza.

Other key updates could include an electric sunroof, 360° camera, wireless phone charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. List of connectivity features available through Suzuki Connect app can be expanded as well. There could be features like smartwatch connectivity and Amazon Alexa support that were introduced with new Baleno.

New-gen Brezza powertrain

2022 Brezza will be borrowing the K15C smart hybrid petrol motor from new Ertiga. It generates 102 hp of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Power and torque output of K15C motor is largely the same as that of K15B engine that does duty on existing Brezza.

A key benefit of the new powertrain will be improved fuel efficiency. On Ertiga, available mileage is 20.51 kmpl with manual and 20.30 kmpl with automatic transmission. Ertiga CNG mileage is 26.11 kmpl. In comparison, the existing K15B motor used with Brezza offers 17.03 kmpl with manual and 18.76 kmpl with automatic. Brezza is currently offered with 5-speed manual and 4 AT transmission. 2022 Maruti Brezza CNG will also get launched.

Safety features will also be upgraded with new Brezza. It is expected to get 6-airbags, hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system. 2022 Brezza prices will be revealed at launch, sometime in the last week of June 2022. Ahead of that, unofficial bookings have opened at select dealerships across India at Rs 10,000.