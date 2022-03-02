2022 Maruti Brezza Spied With New Camo – To Get 6 Airbags

The new-gen Maruti Brezza is expected to be launched by May 2022 with a slight bump in prices in comparison to the current model

Maruti Suzuki has made a flurry of new launches in the last few months starting with the new-gen Celerio, a heavily updated Baleno and facelifted WagonR. The Indo-Japanese carmaker isn’t done yet and will be launching two more models in the next couple of months. The first is an updated Ertiga and the second is the new-gen Brezza.

The latter has been spotted testing on Indian roads on a number of occasions in recent times. A test mule of the upcoming iteration of the subcompact SUV has been spotted yet again disguised under a heavy dose of camouflage. The latest set of spy shots is credited to auto enthusiast Thakur Naveen.

While the latest prototype of Brezza caught on camera is shown completely wrapped under covers, previous spy shots of an undisguised Brezza have led to creations of multiple digital illustrations in the recent past. These digital renderings have revealed what the upcoming SUV could look like. One thing’s for sure is that the upcoming iteration of Brezza will be a whole lot different than its predecessor.

2022 Maruti Brezza – New Exterior Design

For starters, the new Brezza will come with a completely revised exterior design, the most noticeable change being the car’s face. The front fascia of the new Brezza now features a redesigned grille with a more prominent chrome trim which is flanked by restyled LED projector headlamps on either side. It gets a new front bumper that houses new fog lamps and a faux skid plate.

The side profile should remain largely unchanged thanks to clean and understated looks. The upcoming model is expected to retain its boxy silhouette thanks to a flat roofline and upright pillars. Thick black claddings around wheel arches and door sills further accentuate its SUV appeal. The new Brezza might, however, run on newly designed alloy wheels.

At rear, things are different here too with a new and flatter tailgate and completely redesigned LED taillamps on each. Bold lettering of ‘Brezza’ across the width of the tailgate embellished in chrome takes the centre stage. Other visual highlights include roof rails, ORVMs mounted with turn indicators and a shark fin antenna.

Features & Powertrain Specs

Major updates have reportedly taken place inside the cabin of the new Brezza which receives new seat upholstery and a new dashboard layout. The most significant addition inside the cabin is a larger 9.0-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment display that should house wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay this time.

Other major feature additions are likely to be a 360-degree parking camera, an electric sunroof and paddle shifters. With car safety an important requirement for many buyers these days, improvements have also been made in the safety department. Just like Baleno, the new Brezza will come with 6 airbags in the top variant.

Powering the subcompact SUV will be the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine that kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while the 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be replaced by a new 6-speed automatic unit.