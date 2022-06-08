2022 Maruti Brezza Top Variant Interiors Spied – Sunroof, HUD Confirmed

While official bookings haven’t opened up yet, select dealerships are accepting token amounts and taking in unofficial bookings for 2022 Brezza

Maruti is getting ready to launch the updated Brezza later this month on 30th June 2022. Recently, photos of 2022 Brezza, without wearing any camouflage had surfaced online. Interestingly, at that time the sunroof was not clearly visible.

Now, a new set of spy shots have leaked from the dealer yard. This time, the top variant of 2022 Maruti Brezza has been spied, revealing interiors in detail. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Harsh for sharing these exclusive photos of the new Brezza.

2022 Brezza – Key Highlights

For starters, the 2022 model will ditch the ‘Vitara’ badge and will be called just ‘Maruti Brezza’. In terms of looks, it gets a revised exterior styling which makes it look agile and aggressive. A new grille, fresh bumpers, new 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels, redesigned headlamps and tail-lights, all work together to make the compact SUV look fresh.

In terms of features, 2022 Brezza will be getting a floating touch-screen infotainment system, latest gen telematics and phone connectivity apps. Some of its components are expected to be shared with 2022 iterations of Baleno and Ertiga.

Apart from redesigned exteriors, 2022 Brezza will also get revised interiors, which should make the car feel a lot more premium. In the front is a dual tone dashboard, HUD, 360 camera, auto AC. Addition of rear AC vents and sunroof will mostly strike the right chord with its target customer base.

5-Star Safety Rating Expected

2022 Brezza will be using the same architecture and platform as the outgoing model. However, despite using the same Global C platform of Suzuki, 2022 Brezza is expected to get a 5 star rating. It must be noted that the current model has also received a 4-star safety rating, which is one of the best across all Maruti models.

Maruti is expected to use the same powertrain which we have seen in 2022 Ertiga. The setup consists of a naturally aspirated 1.5 litre Dual VVT petrol motor which will come along with Progressive Smart Hybrid tech. Transmission options will mostly include a 5-speed Manual Transmission and a 6-speed torque converter AT. Power output figures should stand close to 101 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. CNG fuel option might be offered right from start, however, there is no confirmation as of now.

Competition for 2022 Brezza will be immense. It will majorly be competing with the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. It must be noted that Nexon has consistently been showing strong sales performance as it keeps featuring as the best selling SUV of India. Updated versions of Sonet and Venue too will try and draw more customers to their respective showrooms. Other competitors of Brezza include models like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Going ahead, an updated Urban Cruiser is also expected to arrive in showrooms.

With all the updates, the 2022 Brezza will carry a higher sticker price than its predecessor. To increase interest of customers, pricing of the base model might be aggressive, however fully loaded top-end trims are expected to cost around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom price).