2022 Maruti Dzire CNG Dealer Training Starts – Unofficial Bookings Open

Maruti will soon be launching the factory-fitted CNG kit on select variants of Dzire – Post that Swift CNG launch is planned

Maruti is the largest player of CNG segment in Indian passenger vehicle market. The company intends to offer a CNG option for every model retailed under Arena dealerships. The Indo-Japanese carmaker currently offers factory-fitted CNG kits in models like Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio and Ertiga.

Next addition to this CNG lineup will be Dzire which is expected to be launched very soon. Motor Arena India reveals that dealer staff and mechanic training for Dzire CNG has already started, suggesting that launch of CNG Dzire compact sedan is near.

Test mules of CNG-equipped Dzire have been spotted on multiple occasions previously with emission testing equipment attached to them. Visually, there will be no change between regular petrol-powered version of Dzire and its CNG counterpart. The latter might get a specific logo or sticker badge to denote that it runs on a CNG power source.

2022 Maruti Dzire CNG – Specs

A factory-fitted CNG kit is already available with Maruti Tour S which is a fleet cab version of Dzire. Earlier, specifications of Dzire CNG were leaked online which revealed that it will be powered by a 1.2-litre K12M VVT petrol engine which kicks out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque in its standard avatar.

In CNG guise, this motor will return an output of 71 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Factory-fitted CNG units allow warranty to be intact while also offering customers benefits of lower running costs.

Maruti has also included Dual Inter-dependent ECU units, a dedicated fuel gauge while all pipes and joints are of stainless steel so as to prevent any leakage or corrosion. Safety switches have also been installed so as to cut off engine while refilling.

Expected Features, Price

In all likelihood, 2022 Maruti Dzire CNG will be offered in the mid-spec VXi trim. It could also be offered with ZXi trim and come with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start/stop system, a multifunction steering wheel and power-adjustable ORVMs. Safety features on offer will include features such as dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors as standard fitments.

Upon launch, Dzire CNG will compete against CNG-powered variants of its nearest rivals namely Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. We expect CNG variants of Dzire to be priced at a premium of Rs 70k-90k over their corresponding standard trims. 2022 Dzire compact sedan is currently priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 9.13 lakh (ex-showroom).