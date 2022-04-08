2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift Details Leak – 11 Variants, 7 Colours

Maruti will introduce new 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine in the upcoming new-gen Brezza as well

Maruti Suzuki will be launching facelifted versions of its MPV twins- Ertiga and XL6 later this month. The company has shared a teaser of the updated Ertiga on its social media handles which is expected to launch a few days before its updated six-seater sibling on April 21, 2022.

Moreover, Maruti has started accepting bookings for Ertiga facelift at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested buyers can register their bookings at an authorised Arena dealership or Maruti’s official website. While both MPVs will receive subtle cosmetic updates on their exterior and interior, it is under their hood where major changes are set to take place.

Latest iterations of Ertiga and XL6 will benefit from an updated powertrain. The MPV twins will be the first recipients of the new 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol engine which will replace the older K15B unit. The new 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol mill can churn out 115 PS of power as opposed to 105 PS to the outgoing K15B unit.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift Details Leak

2022 Ertiga will be offered in a choice of 11 variants – 5 manual petrol, 3 automatic petrol and 3 CNG. Manual petrol Ertiga 1.5 liter variants are – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. Automatic Ertiga 2022 variants are VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. 2022 Ertiga CNG variants are VXI, ZXI and Tour M. Colour options on offer with 2022 Maruti Ertiga facelift are – Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, and Midnight Black.

A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard in both models while a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be offered as an option. The same powertrain options are also expected to be seen in the new-gen Brezza slated to launch by mid-2022. This new K15C Dualjet engine made its debut overseas in Vitara. But in the compact SUV, this motor is paired with an electric motor to offer a hybrid setup.

The electric motor adds around 33 horses to the powertrain. In India, the 1.5-litre K15C power plant will not receive a hybrid setup and instead will feature an integrated starter generator and auto-start stop system. These features are already offered in the new Celerio and Baleno which also run on Dualjet engines with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre capacities respectively.

Other Expected Updates

As far as cosmetic updates are concerned, both MPVs will feature subtle revisions in their exterior styling including a revised front grille and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. XL6 facelift is also expected to get new alloy wheel designs. In addition, both Ertiga and XL6 facelifts are likely to receive some new exterior colour options.

Significant changes inside the cabin of both updated MPVs are in order which could include a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree camera. Interiors of the new Maruti Ertiga and XL6 are expected to flaunt a sculpted dashboard with a wooden finish, chrome accents, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.