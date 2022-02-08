2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift White Colour Spied – New Front

The new 6-speed automatic transmission unit is also expected to be paired with a mild-hybrid powertrain

Maruti will be launching quite a number of models throughout the course of this year. It starts with a heavily updated Baleno and then with the new Brezza and facelifted models of Ertiga and XL6. These new cars will come with new technologies onboard.

The upcoming new Brezza and facelifted iterations of Ertiga and XL6 will be offered with a new 6-speed automatic transmission. It will replace the ageing 4-speed automatic gearbox currently employed in these cars. The new 6-speed unit will be a more modern torque converter gearbox in comparison to the outgoing unit.

New Brezza, Ertiga with 6-speed AT

The new 6-speed automatic gearbox will be first introduced in the facelifted Ertiga which is expected to be launched in March. This will later be followed by the new-gen Brezza which is likely to hit showrooms in April. From previous spy shots of the new Brezza, it was revealed that automatic variants of the subcompact SUV will be offered with paddle shifters. Latest spy video shared by MRD Cars, reveals the 2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift White Colour in detail.

The 4-speed torque converter has been in use since 2003 when it made its debut with V6-powered Grand Vitara XL7. Despite being dated with limited gear ratios and lack of a sport mode or manual shifting, in the real-world scenario, this 4-speed unit is one of the smoothest gearboxes available today.

The new 6-speed transmission will provide an option to shift manually and a sport mode along with added ratios and more modern tech which should help enhance performance with improved shift times and quicker responses. However, this gearbox is also expected to be more expensive than the 4-speed unit which will result in a slight bump in prices of the new upcoming models.

Complying with CAFE 2 norms

This new gearbox is currently on offer in the global-spec Vitara SUV. The new 6-speed unit will also help bring down carbon emission levels in line with upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE 2) rules which will come into effect in April 2022. As per the CAFE 2 norms, carmakers will have to lower the average CO2 level of their entire model line-up from the current 130g/km to 113g/km.

Along with lowered emissions, the new 6-speed automatic gearbox will also help improve fuel efficiency figures, giving consumers more kilometres to the litre in their petrol cars. The 4-speed torque converter is currently on offer on all the models powered by a 1.5–litre K15B petrol engine. These include Ciaz and S-Cross apart from Brezza, Ertiga and XL6.

Less likely to feature in Ciaz, S-Cross

While the latter three are slated to receive their upgrades in the next few months, there is no update if Ciaz and S-Cross will receive the same. Unless the new-gen S-Cross makes its debut in India later this year, it seems improbable that the crossover will be equipped with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox. New Baleno will get AMT.