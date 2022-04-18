2022 Maruti Ertiga VXI Mid Variant – First Look Walkaround

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets powered by K-series 1.5 liter dual jet, dual VVT engine

Facelift Ertiga is the company’s third launch this year. It went on sale from 15th April 2022, the date also marks the 10th anniversary of Ertiga MPV in India. The 7 seater has seen good demand over the past years, averaging around 10,000 units each month. 2022 Ertiga is offered from a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakhs, ex-sh.

First units of the new Ertiga have started to arrive at company dealerships. Deliveries will start this week. Petrol as well as CNG options are on offer via the company’s Arena showrooms. Bookings are open at Rs 11,000. Maruti Suzuki claims that they have already received over 6,000 bookings in just 6 days of opening order books.

2022 Maruti Ertiga Walkround

2022 Ertiga is being offered in two new colour options of Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown and Splendid Silver, along with existing colours of Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue and Auburn Red. The new Ertiga will be presented in LVi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims along with optional automatic variants of VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

Below is the detailed first look walkaround of the new Ertiga VXI mid variant, credit to Automobile Review. In the front, it gets an updated chrome winged grille, redesigned bumpers. Top variants also get new two tone machine cut alloy wheels to mark its exterior updates.

Interiors sport a new 7 inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system and Hi Suzuki connected car technology with over 40+ features for vehicle safety and security, trips and driving behaviour along with status alerts and remote operations. The cabin is also updated with a sculpted dashboard with a new metallic teak-wooden finish while seating is finished in plush dual-tone fabric.

Easier access to third row seating is possible with second row seats sporting one touch recline and slide mechanism along with 50:50 split third row seats. Armrests, bottle holders, smart phone storage with power socket for each row, roof mounted AC controls and multiple air vents are also a part of the updates.

New Ertiga Engine Specs

2022 Ertiga will receive the new K15C engine with DualJet technology. This engine will offer 75.8 kW (103 PS) power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission while the 4 speed torque converter automatic will be done away with and in its place will come the new 6 speed AT with paddle shifters.

CNG Ertiga has also been launched, with the same engine. Power output in CNG mode is 88 PS @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm torque at 4200 rpm. Mileage stands at 20.51 km/l in petrol manual, 20.3 in petrol auto, and 26.11 km/kg CNG. The new engine will also ensure improved NVH – Noise, Vibration and Harshness levels, much to passengers comforts and will also be related to reduced emissions.

Safety has also been updated as per the latest regulations. The new Ertiga, which is built on the company’s HEARTECT platform, sports a total of 4 airbags, along with hill hold assist, brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed alert, driver and co-passenger seat belt reminder system and ABS and EBD.

Prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga start at Rs 8.35 lakhs for the base LXi variant and go up to Rs 12.79 lakhs for the top of the line ZXi+ AT. There is also the Tour M that is priced at Rs 9.46 lakh for the 5 speed MT variant and at Rs 10.41 lakh for the Tour M S-CNG trim. Maruti Suzuki is also offering the new Ertiga via a monthly subscription scheme that starts off at Rs 18,600 for the petrol and at Rs 22,400 for CNG. All prices are ex-sh.