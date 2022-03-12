2022 Maruti Ertiga XL6 Facelift Arrives At Dealer – Launch Soon

Maruti has aggressive launch plans in 2022 – They have already launched new WagonR, Baleno, Dzire CNG, Celerio CNG

It has been a little over 2 months into the year 2022. But Maruti has already had multiple new car launches. They have launched atleast 4 new / updated cars this year. And they are not planning to slow down. For they have many more launches planned this year.

The next launch planned is likely to be facelifted Ertiga and XL6. Both these MPVs have likely suffered by the recent launch of Kia Carens. To get the duo up to speed, Maruti is planning to launch 2022 Ertiga and 2022 XL6 in the coming weeks. First units have started to arrive at dealer yards ahead of launch.

2022 Maruti Ertiga, XL6 – Updates

Unlike Baleno, which got drastic updates for 2022, the new Ertiga and XL6 will get subtle updates – more like the new WagonR. Both Ertiga and XL6 are expected to get new front grille as well as alloys. Updated XL6 will get Baleno like NexaWave grille – which was also seen on the upcoming Maruti Toyota SUV.

Apart from this, it will also get some new colour options. On the inside, changes are expected as well. Touchscreen infotainment system could be updated to the new SmartPlay Pro version that was first offered on 2022 Baleno. Music system speakers could also get an update.

2022 Maruti Ertiga XL6 – Engine Specs

Under the hood, there are no mechanical changes expected on the 2022 Ertiga or the XL6. It will continue to draw power from the 1.5 litre 4 cylinder petrol motor which will be able to dish out 105 hp and 138 Nm of max torque.

Mild hybrid tech from the current model too will be mostly continued, without any change. Transmission options are expected to be a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque converter auto-box. The current versions of Ertiga and XL6 automatic come with 4 speed automatic. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days

Competition and Launch

With the arrival of Kia Carens, which comes with more features, more space and more powerful engine options – Maruti MPVs are likely to lose customers. In addition to the petrol engine, Kia Carens also offers diesel engine option. Kia said that about 50% of their Carens customers are opting for the diesel variant.

Ertiga and XL6 together generate well over 10k units in sales every month. Kia has just announced that Carens bookings have crossed 50k while their sales in Feb 2022 was at 5,300 units. It is likely that Ertiga / XL6 customers will be drawn towards Kia Carens for the benefits it offers. We will soon know how Maruti plans to retain their Ertiga XL6 customers, as launch of the duo is expected this month.