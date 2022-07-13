2022 Maruti Grand Vitara Nexa Blue Colour Teased – LED DRLs, Front Look

While Grand Vitara has the same platform as Toyota HyRyder, exterior design seems to be inspired by Euro-spec new S-Cross

Based on teasers shared by Maruti Suzuki, it is evident that Grand Vitara follows the design philosophy of new S-Cross sold in international markets. The compact SUV has a sloping roofline, which has been a signature feature of S-Cross. Similarities extend to most other exterior parts such as LED headlamps and DRLs, hexagonal grill with curvy edges, design of fog lamp housing and rear LED taillights.

As new S-Cross is more enticing than the model sold in India, using the same set of features for Grand Vitara will help improve the SUV’s visual appeal. It will be something new for the Indian market. Moreover, S-Cross will be phased out after launch of Grand Vitara. It is possible that Grand Vitara may turn out to be a better looking SUV than its sibling Toyota HyRyder.

Grand Vitara features

To ensure Grand Vitara is not mistaken for a repackaged version of S-Cross, Maruti has equipped the SUV with a comprehensive range of features. Some of the key highlights include 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and leatherette seats. Grand Vitara will be the first Maruti car to get panoramic sunroof.

A range of connectivity features will be available with Grand Vitara. Safety kit includes features like 6-airbags, surround view monitor, reverse parking camera and sensors, vehicle stability control, hill hold and descent control and tyre pressure monitoring system. Latest teaser reveals LED DRL, front grille, silhouette of front as well as side view.

Maruti Grand Vitara will debut on July 20 and sales will commence from August. Bookings are currently open for Rs 11,000. While price has not been announced officially, it is likely that Grand Vitara will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Grand Vitara specs

Maruti Grand Vitara will be available in two trim levels, Grand Vitara and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. This is something similar to Toyota HyRyder that has Neodrive and Hybrid trims. Grand Vitara trim will have a mild-hybrid powertrain, comprising the 1.5-litre K15C dual-jet petrol motor. It generates 103 hp of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid trim will have a strong hybrid powertrain. It will be equipped with Toyota’s 1.5 litre TNGA petrol engine that makes 92.4 hp and 122 Nm. It gets eCVT automatic transmission. The electric motor generates 80.2 hp and 141 Nm. Total available power output of the hybrid powertrain is 115.56 hp. Grand Vitara hybrid variants are expected to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency.

With a muscular design and bold front fascia, Grand Vitara is all set to own the roads with its dominating looks. Coming soon to NEXA. Bookings Open: https://t.co/p853L6dYxD#GrandVitara #ANewBreedOfSUVs #NEXA #CreateInspire #BookingsOpen pic.twitter.com/szDstid5WE — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) July 13, 2022

One of the segment-first features of Grand Vitara is AWD option that will be available with mild-hybrid variants. In that configuration, transmission option will include only a 5-speed manual. As of now, segment leaders like Creta and Seltos do not have a 4WD option. In case of Grand Vitara strong hybrid, all variants will be offered in only 2WD configuration.