2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Sport Automatic 1.0 L Turbo Petrol – Render

New gen Maruti Celerio is sold in four trims- LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ and is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-sh)

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Celerio in India a few days ago. India became the first country to get new gen Celerio hatchback. It will soon be launched in other countries in Europe as well as South East Asia.

Speaking about the new gen Celerio, the design is a stark departure from the previous-gen model. The hatchback which is targeted at buyers looking for an entry-level car has generally received positive responses from most corners. In fact, the new-gen Celerio has the best fuel economy figures for a petrol engine in India.

Like its elder sibling Swift, Celerio also caters to buyers looking for a car to be driven on daily commutes which offer an excellent mileage. However, Swift also has a hot hatch avatar in international markets called Swift Sport which has sportier looks as well as performance.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Sport – Design

Here, the new-gen Celerio has been digitally rendered in Sport RS trim with sportier aesthetics and more performance. The front bumper has been revised with a new air dam and repositioned fog lamps. Blacked-out bezels around the air intake vents and fog lamps accentuate the car’s sportiness. The chrome trim on the grille has been shortened to minimise the premium effect.

The rendered Celerio RS noticeably gets a much lower stance and sits lower to the ground. This suggests that the suspension setup of the hatch has been stiffened in order to offer sportier handling and dynamics. Side profile is dominated by flared wheel arches which adds to the muscular appeal of the small car.

These wheel arches are filled up with large (probably 18-inch) multi-spoke backed-out alloy wheels shod with low-profile tyres. Red coloured brake callipers further accentuate the car’s sporty appeal.

Another interesting highlight in this illustration is a black spoiler extending out of the roof giving it the appearance of a rally car. Other exterior bits are similar to the standard Celerio. Render is credit to Pratyush Rout.

Powertrain Specs

If Maruti does launch a sportier version of Celerio, it will not get the mods mentioned above. It would be a lot more conventional, like the Baleno RS which was launched a few years ago. In production form, Celerio RS could be powered by 1.0 liter turbo petrol from the now discontinued Baleno RS. This engine delivers 101 PS and 150 Nm torque. It could be offered with manual or automatic transmission.

Currently, the all-new Celerio is powered by a small 1.0-litre K10C naturally aspirated petrol unit which kicks out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. It returns the highest fuel efficiency figure of 26.68 kmpl. A CNG-powered Celerio would also be included to the lineup soon.