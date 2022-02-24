2022 Maruti WagonR Brochure Leaks – Features, Variants, Specs, Mileage

The new Maruti WagonR not only gets updated exteriors and interiors but also receives 12+ safety features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has a long list of models awaiting launch this year. The 2022 Baleno facelift has just been launched while the company is now set to bring in the WagonR facelift. The hatchback has been recently spotted on a TVC shoot

Now, ahead of official launch, 2022 Maruti WagonR Brochure has leaked online. Hat tip to Kanishk Sharma for sharing the exclusive brochure scans. New WagonR 2022 is slated to gain in terms of looks, performance, comfort and safety while it will come in with the latest in technology.

2022 Maruti WagonR Brochure

Sporting dual tone colour schemes of Gallant Red with black roof and ORVMs and Magma Grey with black roof and ORVMs, the new WagonR also gets a floating roof design and new alloy wheels. Its dimensions are the same as its current counterpart. Its interior comforts would include a more spacious cabin and boot along with dual tone Grey Melange fabric.

The WagonR facelift is also set to sport a 17.78 cm SmartPlay Studio system with smartphone navigation. It gets a premium sound system with 4 speakers, steering mounted controls and auto gear shift technology.

This time round, Maruti Suzuki is paying special attention to safety. The new WagonR will boast of a list of 12+ safety features among which will be hill hold assist, dual airbags which will be offered from the base trim onwards, seat belt pretensioners and force limiter, seat belt reminder with buzzer, speed alert system, speed sensitive auto door locking facilities and rear parking sensors.

The list of safety equipment will also include central locking child proof rear door lock, security alarm and front fog lamps. ABS and EBD will be offered as standard.

2022 WagonR Facelift – Engine and Transmission

As on date, the WagonR is powered by two petrol engines. The 1.0 liter K10B offers 67 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm and the 1.2 liter K12M engine makes 82 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The engines get mated to 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox.

2022 WagonR facelift will get K10C 1.0 liter and K12N 1.2 liter engine with idle start stop technology leading to improved fuel efficiency / mileage of 25.19 km/l. The K12N 1.2 liter motor could be the same as seen on the newly launched Baleno – 90 bhp and 113 Nm. CNG option is planned for launch later.

Maruti Wagon R facelift will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in the hatchback segment. Given the fact that it comes in with enhanced features and improved safety, a slight increase in price is also inevitable by Rs 10,000-15,000 over current pricing. The outgoing Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated WagonR hatchback is scheduled to hit showrooms in late March 2022.

Source