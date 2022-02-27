2022 Maruti WagonR Official TVC Released – Dil Se Strong

The 2022 WagonR gets some brand new features, safety equipment, dual tone colours and updated engine options

Following recent launch of the new age Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, the company has now launched the 2022 WagonR Facelift. This updated hatchback is now priced from Rs 5.39 lakhs for the base LXI variant and goes all the way up to Rs 7.10 lakhs for its top spec ZXI+ variant with dual tone and AGS transmission.

The new WagonR is presented in the same trims of LXi, VXi and ZXi as seen on its earlier counterpart. Maruti also offers a Tour version as well as Subscribe option with an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 12,300.

2022 Maruti WagonR Official TVC

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is identical to the previous version in terms of exterior dimensions. It stands at 3,655mm long, 1,620mm wide and 1,675mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,435mm. Boot space is at 341 liters (petrol). It receives an array of colours and is also offered in a dual-tone exterior for the top variant which is seen in Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof.

It sports a floating roof design and rides on new alloy wheels while its interiors are packed with new age features and updated technology. Just like the previous WagonR, the 2022 model continues with the same tagline – Dil Se Strong. Below is the official TVC of 2022 WagonR, featuring actor Jimmy Shergill.

2022 WagonR interiors are also in a dual tone colour scheme of premium beige and dark grey mélange. It gets fabric seat covers, a 7 inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation and 4 speakers supported by cloud based services. The company has paid special attention to safety on the new WagonR which is now positioned on the Heartect platform.

It gets 12+ safety features which include dual airbags (offered from the base variant onwards), seat belt pre-tensioners, seat belt reminder with buzzer, speed sensing auto door lock, rear parking sensors and a speed alert system. It also gets hill hold assist, child proof rear door lock and front fog lamps. Antilock Braking System (ABS) along with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) are offered as standard.

2022 WagonR – Engine Specs

Maruti WagonR is powered by two petrol engines also available with S-CNG options. The 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter Advanced K-Series, DualJet, Dual VVT engines with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation offer better fuel efficiency over the engine lineup seen on the outgoing model along with lower emissions.

The 1.0 liter petrol engine makes 66 hp power and 89 Nm torque while the CNG versions offers 56 hp power and 82 Nm torque. The larger 1.2 liter engine makes 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque. Fuel efficiency on the 1.0 liter engine stands at 25.19 km/l in petrol and at 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG.

The 1.2 liter engine delivers 24.43 km/l which is around 19 percent higher than that offered on its earlier model. The engines get mated to either manual or AMT automatic gear shift transmission options. Like its earlier counterpart, the new WagonR facelift continues to rival the likes of Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in its segment.