2022 Maruti XL6 Photos Leak Before Launch – New Rear Design

Maruti has launched facelifted iterations of Ertiga and XL6 in quick successions which will be followed by a new-gen Brezza by mid-2022

After multiple spy shots and teasers posted on social media, Maruti Suzuki will finally launch a facelifted XL6 today. The updated MPV will be launched close on the heels of its seven-seater twin sibling Ertiga facelift, which hit showrooms a few days back.

Bookings for the updated XL6 officially began earlier this month with a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested buyers can book the new XL6 via the official Nexa website or an authorised Nexa dealership. The MPV in its latest iteration gets subtle exterior updates but significant changes in terms of features and specs over the outgoing model.

2022 Maruti XL6 Facelift- Exterior Highlights

Starting with its exterior, the updated XL6 gets a revised front grille with a prominent chrome trim running across its width. It also gets reprofiled front and rear bumpers in addition to new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that provide a better stance to the MPV. Other notable visual highlights include a shark-fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler and roof rails.

The 2022 XL6 facelift will be offered in six paint schemes namely Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red and Celestial Blue. The updated MPV also gets dual-tone colour options with a black roof in red, silver and Khaki shades. However, dual-tone colour options in the new XL6 will only be limited to the top-spec trim.

Features on offer

In terms of features, the most prominent change is a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with SmartPlay Pro studio and in-built Suzuki Connect telematics. It also comes with ventilated front seats for the top-spec variant. Other notable additions to the equipment of XL6 include a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and an IR (infrared reflective) and a UV-proof windshield.

Further, smartphone connectivity options are now offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The facelifted XL6 also gets four airbags as standard across all variants. Apart from these, all automatic variants of the MPV have been offered paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Engine, Transmission Specs

Powering the XL6 facelift is a new K15C 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine that kicks out 114 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that replaces the older 4-speed unit. The powertrain comes with a mild-hybrid system that comprises a start/stop functionality and an integrated starter generator (ISG).

Against contrary notions, Maruti is offering the updated XL6 in only a six-seater layout with two captain’s seats in the middle row. It is available in three trims Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus. It will primarily rival Kia Carens as a compact premium MPV.