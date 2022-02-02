2022 MG Astor Electric (ZS EV) Spied – ADAS Radar, New Interiors

An improved battery capacity is expected to push the certified range beyond 450 Km

New test prototypes of the facelifted 2022 MG ZS compact electric crossover have been doing rounds in India for a while now, indicating that the launch is not far away. The updated version of the EV made its international debut in October last year and is reported to enter our market next month. The relatively short turnaround time underscores the important role the model plays in MG India’s scheme of things.

2022 MG Astor Electric (ZS EV) – What’s new?

While there were earlier evidences which indicated that the India-spec MG ZS EV is going to adopt a smaller battery to optimize cost, a more recent report suggests that the upcoming iteration will actually adopt a larger battery pack, and hence will have an improved autonomy.

For reference, the current ZS EV on sale in India is equipped with a 44.5 kWh battery pack which has an autonomy of 419 Km certified by ICAT. It is being reported that the new version will adopt a 51 kWh pack which is expected to push the official range figure over 450 Km.

A larger battery pack is likely to be accompanied by a sizable increase in price tag but a best-in-class range would go a long way in bolstering the compact electric crossover’s appeal. As of now, it is the Tata Nexon which is the best seller in the segment.

As far as e-motor is concerned, we don’t expect any significant changes. To recap, the ZS EV is powered by a PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) which has a peak power and torque outputs of 141 hp and 353 Nm respectively.

The charging system comprises a regular 7.4 kW AC and fast 50 kW DC systems. The enhanced battery capacity will slightly increase the fast-charging time from 0 to 80% which currently stands less than 50 minutes.

Styling updates

Styling changes on the 2022 MG ZS EV are primarily concentrated on the front fascia. While sheet metal design remains pretty much untouched, the previous version’s conventional front grille has been eliminated in favor of a body-colored pseudo grille element which is expected to bring in aerodynamic improvements.

The MG logo on the nose has now ditched its black background and no longer hinds the charging port behind it. Instead, the new grille element houses the hardly noticeable charging port lid.

The new version of the MG electric SUV also gets new alloy wheel design which also appears to bring a slight improvement to overall aerodynamics. We don’t expect any significant changes to the interior. MG India has also equipped the EV variant with some features that are borrowed from the Astor.

A digital instrument console, larger 10.1-inch infotainment system (current ZS uses a 8-inch unit), and wireless charger, ADAS features, are likely to be the new additions. Latest spy shots of the ZS EV confirm the presence of a radar module in the front. The MG ZS is currently the second best selling electric vehicle in India after Tata Nexon. We expect the new model to continue its strong run.

Source