2022 MG Gloster Launch Price Rs 32 L – New Features, Colour

Gloster is the flagship SUV from MG Motor India – It rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian

MG Motor is known for constantly bringing in updates to its existing portfolio. This has helped MG to establish itself as one of the industry leaders in terms of creature comfort features. As a part of its strategy to keep its portfolio uber-new, MG has now launched 2022 Gloster, which it calls as Advanced Gloster. Pricing of the base trim starts at INR 31.99 lakhs, which lands up being INR 50K more than the outgoing model.

Technically, it is a mid-life update of MG’s flagship offering. The changes are mostly cosmetic along with inclusion of some additional features. No major change has been brought to Gloster’s powertrain or body-on-frame chassis.

2022 MG Gloster – Key Highlights

Aesthetically, updates are majorly limited to introduction of new alloy wheels for 2022 Gloster. The model now gets new 19-inch alloys which feature a dual spoke pattern (available only on 4WD variants). Additionally, MG has introduced an additional paint option for the Gloster, namely Deep Golden. Earlier, Gloster was offered in only 4 colour options, namely Metal Black, Warm White, Metal Ash and Agate Red. It seems that the Agate Red color option has been dropped from offering.

One of the key highlights of 2022 Gloster is inclusion of new i-SMART features. MG has confirmed that the SUV boasts of more than 75 connected car features. To connect with Indian customers better, MG has also introduced 35+ Hinglish Voice commands, apart from around 100 odd Voice commands which already were present.

To add to Gloster’s ADAS suite, MG has now added some additional features. These include Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Door Open Warning (DOW), all of which happen to be segment-first. It must be noted that MG’s i-Smart app in the past was available for only Apple Watch users. However, with the 2022 update, i-Smart app will be available for Android watch users as well.

Another interesting new feature is the upgraded navigation package from Map My India. The navigation suite now includes live weather updates and even AQI information on the navigation screen.

Gloster’s new ‘Discover App’ aims to personalize and simplify Customer Search results for Restaurants, Hotels etc. Addition of Park+ head unit Application will help customers to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots. This shall help them to skip long parking ques which we come across multiple places in Metro cities.

Powertrain & Trims

MG hasn’t made any changes to Gloster’s powertrain. It continues to draw power from a turbocharged 2 litre diesel motor which is offered in 2 different states of tune. These include a 163 hp version and a more powerful 218 hp iteration (with a twin turbo setup). Power is delivered to rear wheels as standard while customers can choose a 4×4 AWD (All Wheel Drive) configuration by paying some additional cash. An 8 speed automatic gearbox takes care of transmission duties, in all different powertrain configurations.

Competition of Gloster includes full sized SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. Thanks to its pricing, it will also be competing with some of the recently launched models like Jeep Meridian and Hyundai Tuscon. Other competitors include Skoda Kodiaq and upcoming facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross.