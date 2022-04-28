2022 MG Hector Spied Testing – New ADAS Features Likely

MG Hector was first launched back in 2019, and got a minor facelift in 2021 – It is now getting ready to get another update

MG Motor has had a fairly successful run in the Indian market. Their first launch, the Hector, has been a grand success. There was a time it was the best selling car in the segment. But not anymore.

Launch of new cars in the segment – Harrier, Safari, XUV700, Alcazar, Carens has resulted in the decline of Hector sales. To give sales a boost, MG is now getting ready to add more features to Hector. Test mules of the 2022 MG Hector have now been spied testing near Bangalore. Spy shots of 2022 Hector are credited to automotive enthusiast Manjunath.

2022 MG Hector Spied

MG was among the first brands to introduce ADAS features in India. Gloster was the first MG to come with ADAS autonomous features. Later, MG introduced the same with Astor. It is likely that the next MG car to get ADAS, is Hector. In the international market, Hector has already got ADAS features.

ADAS will be offered with a new top variant of Hector, called Savvy. Currently, Hector’s top variant is Sharp. Hector Savvy trim will get features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and lane assist.

Other improvements could include an updated full digital instrument cluster with more information for the driver. Also expected are an improved infotainment touchscreen user interface and AI Assist, similar to the one seen on the Astor.

2022 MG Hector Engine Options

Under the hood, the same engines will continue. This includes a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is good for 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. There is option of two transmissions – 6-speed manual, a continuously variable transmission (CVT). There is also a mild-hybrid variant which comes with a 48-volt system assisting the 1.5-litre petrol engine and it is available with only one transmission option – a 6-speed manual.

The second engine is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit with 168 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. This variant is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. It remains to be seen whether this variant will get an automatic transmission in the 2022 Hector update. This engine also does duty in the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and Jeep Compass and soon to be launched Jeep Meridian.

MG Motor has its ear to the ground and has been updating all its models regularly. For a company which was not very well known among car buyers in India, MG has done a commendable job in a market where big names like General Motors and Ford struggled. MG offers Hector in 16 variants in a price range Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 20.3 lakh, ex-sh.