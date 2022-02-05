2022 MG ZS Electric SUV White Colour Spied Undisguised – New Alloys

Currently, MG Motor offers ZS EV in two trims namely Excite and Exclusive and is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-sh)

MG ZS EV completed two years in India last month. In this period, it has generated about 4k in sales – making it one of the best selling Electric SUVs of India. MG Motor is now getting ready to launch a facelifted version of ZS EV. The latest iteration of the electric crossover will undergo substantial changes on its exterior styling as well as interior layout, features and maybe powertrain specs as well.

Spy shots of camouflaged test mules have already been posted. Another prototype of the facelifted MG ZS EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads, this time in a completely disguised avatar. Unlike the previous test mule, this one didn’t wear a hint of camouflage and was wrapped by a white paint scheme.

2022 MG ZS Electric SUV – Updated Styling

The latest set of spy shots reveals many specific details regarding the design and features updates on the upcoming ZS EV. Starting with design, the overall design of the car remains similar to the current model with the same crossover silhouette carried forward.

The exterior styling of the latest iteration of the electric crossover is in line with Astor which is based on the facelifted ZS petrol sold in overseas markets. For starters, the most significant change is witnessed in its front face which features a closed-off nose instead of a faux grille with a celestial pattern seen in the current model.

The charging point is mounted on the nose itself, on the left of the MG logo. Another major difference is the front bumper which has been reprofiled to accommodate a slightly narrower air dam and thin air splitters on each side.

In fact, the entire front end including the bumper and front and left fenders appear to be a single comprehensive unit. The other big difference is a sleeker pair of LED headlights similar to the ones seen in Astor.

The upcoming iteration of ZS EV also rides on new diamond-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. At rear, things will remain mostly intact with similar wraparound LED tail lights, tailgate and bumper. Alloys are wearing a new design.

Interior Updates & New Features

The electric crossover will also witness significant updates inside the cabin as well. Dashboard layout will be redesigned with new rectangular AC vents positioned above a new touchscreen infotainment display taking centre stage. In addition, the new ZS EV also gets revised auto climate control buttons and a redesigned centre console. The dashboard could also benefit from a carbon fiber finish at certain places.

Like the current ZS EV, the upcoming model is expected to be packed to the brim with features. The most impressive addition will be a larger panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a front camera installed on the car’s nose which offers Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Features under ADAS are expected to include lane departure warning, semi-autonomous parking assists and more.

Expected Powertrain

Currently, ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery which is paired with an electric motor to return an output of 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. It offers a claimed range of 419 kms on full charge, which is the longest range offered compared to any EV in India. The facelifted model is expected to be offered with a larger 51kWh battery pack. This will deliver an even higher range of approx 480 kms.