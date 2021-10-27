2022 Range Rover New Gen SUV Debuts With Hybrid Variant

The new fifth-gen Range Rover is expected to make its debut in India sometime next year

Land Rover has taken the wraps off the 2022 Range Rover SUV. The outgoing fourth-gen model of Range Rover made its debut way back in 2012 and underwent many small updates over the years.

The new generation Range Rover has undergone a series of significant updates in order to keep it fresh and more appealing. That said, design of the all-new fifth generation Range Rover is more evolutionary than revolutionary and carries forward the same boxy silhouette of its predecessor.

For starters, the fifth-gen Range Rover will be underpinned by the brand’s new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform. This is a flexible platform that has been designed keeping in mind different powertrain options including internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid and battery-powered fully electric powertrains.

2022 Range Rover – Exterior Design

While the overall design of the new model has been carried forward from its predecessor, it features some styling updates and presumably new body panels. For instance, the new Range Rover flaunts an updated front fascia featuring a revised front grille and new, sleeker digital LED headlamps and DRLs. Even the grille inserts look more premium and sleeker.

The muscular bonnet will continue to flaunt ‘RANGE ROVER’ lettering in bold. Further, JLR appears to have smoothened out the edges and hence looks more futuristic in style. At the rear, a gloss black stripe runs along the full width of the tailgate which connects the vertical LED taillights at both extremes. Other exterior highlights include multi-spoke alloy wheels, a window wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler and a twin shark fin antenna.

Interior & Features

Inside the cabin, the flagship SUV from the JLR lineup is expected to retain the opulence of the outgoing model. However, it will undergo some changes including a new dashboard design which will house a new 11.4-inch touchscreen display enabled with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. This unit will also encompass all the latest connectivity suites.

Additional tech on offer will include JLR’s autonomous driving aid, rear-wheel steer, auto climate control, heated seats, keyless entry and a multifunctional steering wheel. Standard safety features on offer will include Six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, crash sensors and more.

Powertrain Options

Powering the all-new Range Rover will be a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is mated to an automatic transmission as standard. This unit will be powering the regular variants of the SUV while the top-spec performance version of the SUV will be powered by a BMW sourced 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol mill. All models across the range will be equipped with JLR’s Terrain Response system enhancing its off-road credentials.

A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model will also be part of the lineup which involves a 3.0-litre Ingenium six-cylinder petrol motor being paired with a 143 bhp electric motor that draws power from a 38.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. JLR has also confirmed that an all-electric version of the new Range Rover will make its debut in 2024.

Bookings for the new Range Rover has already commenced. Deliveries in India are expected to start in 2022. The new-gen model will carry a premium over the current model which is retailed between Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 4.38 crore (ex-showroom).