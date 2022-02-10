2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Brochure Leaks New Details

Scram 411 will appeal to users looking for a road-biased machine that can tackle city streets, highways and some mild off-roads

In its current form, Royal Enfield Himalayan is not the type of bike that suffices for normal commuting needs. To improve its usability without losing its core Adv character, Royal Enfield is working on a toned-down version of Himalayan. The new 400cc bike has been spotted multiple times on road tests, revealing its features and capabilities.

This new Himalayan variant will be called Scram 411. This has now been confirmed via leaked brochure scans, credit to youtube channel Bullet Guru. Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 official accessories like t-shirts, keychains have also arrived at dealership.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 features

Scram 411 has the same basic silhouette as that of Himalayan. It continues using the retro theme, as evident in round headlamp and rear-view mirrors. Other things like fork gaiters, design of fuel tank, wide handlebar, chassis, split seats and upswept exhaust are quite the same as Himalayan.

For its road-biased transformation, a number of parts have been removed. For example, Scram 411 does not have the dedicated racks at front and rear. It gets compact-sized tank shrouds at front and single piece grab rail at rear.

Another key change is the use of a smaller 19-inch front wheel, as compared to 21-inch unit currently used with Himalayan. The bike is still capable of some off-roading, as it continues using wire-spoked wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres.

At the front, Scram 411 misses out on windscreen and raised front fender. Shape of turn indicators is expected to be different, as compared to that of Himalayan. There could be some other minor variations to the overall styling of the bike. For a unique identity, some new colour options can be introduced for Scram 411.

As reduced pricing could be one of the objectives, Scram 411 could get an updated instrument console without Tripper navigation system. As may be recalled, Tripper was added to Himalayan earlier this year in February. For users who need it, Tripper may be offered as an accessory with Scram 411.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 engine and specs

Engine will be the same 411cc unit currently in use with Himalayan. The air cooled, single cylinder, SOHC motor generates 24.3 bhp of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is possible that the engine may be retuned slightly in-line with the needs of a road-biased motorcycle.

Much of the hardware will be same such as telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at rear. Suspension could be made stiffer for better on-road performance. Scram 411 will have disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. Himalayan has 300 mm and 240 mm disc at front and rear, respectively.

Launch is expected to take place later this month. Dealer training has started. Apart from Scram 411, Royal Enfield will be launching other new / updated bikes in 2022. The list includes Super Meteor 650, new-gen Bullet 350 and Hunter 350. This is part of the company’s strategy to introduce around one new product every quarter.