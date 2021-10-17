2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc Scrambler New Colours – Render

Royal Enfield has an interesting lineup of launches – This includes 650cc Cruiser, 350cc Scrambler and many more

Royal Enfield has plans to launch 4 new or updated bikes every year for the next 7 years. In the past 12 months, they have already launched the new Meteor 350, updated Himalayan, updated 650 Twins and the new Classic 350. The next motorcycle in line for launch could be the Hunter 350cc scrambler.

This new offering will allow the company to further fortify its position in the Indian bike market, and more particularly in the 350 cc segment where it already commands more than 90% percent market share. Likely to be christened as Hunter upon launch sometime next year, the bike is currently doing the test rounds.

It is is based on the new modular J platform, which it will share with the Meteor 350 and the new Classic 350. Thanks to latest spy shots, new design elements have come to the fore. On that basis, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created digital renders in 6 different colours.

2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc – Render

New 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc looks young and sporty. It is aimed at new generation of motorcycle riders. It will be offered in both monotone and dual tone colour options. Spy shots of the model on test show off its athletic stance with blacked-out circular headlamp and body panels, a single seat setup, wide set handlebars and blacked out multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It gets well positioned footpegs that offer the rider a forward leaning stance. Features also include rear view mirrors, upswept exhaust and a shortened tail segment with a circular tail lamp.

Just like Meteor, it will also sport a semi digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and a rectangular multi information display unit. It could however miss out on the Tripper Navigation system seen on the new Himalayan and Meteor 350. Suspension and braking will be via telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking will be via disc brakes in front and rear.

Engine Specs

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is likely to be powered by 349 cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine that also powers the Meteor and Classic. This engine produces 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed transmission. The exhaust gets tuned for delivering a more crisper / raspier sound as compared to the other 350cc machines from RE.

There are no indications on pricing as on date but it is likely that the RE Hunter 350 could come in within a price range that will undercut the Honda CB350 on arrival. Once launched, the new Hunter 350 will appeal to a younger segment of buyers in the country and compete with the Honda CB350RS and soon to be launched Yezdi Roadking.