2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Spied Again – Cheaper Himalayan Variant

Upon its launch, the road-biased Royal Enfield Himalayan could be slightly more affordable than its pure adventure sibling

Royal Enfield will be introducing multiple new models in the coming few months as part of a grand expansion plan. One of those is a more affordable iteration of Himalayan which will be a road-biased version of the same. Speculated to be named Scram 411, this new motorcycle will essentially be a stripped-down version of the adventure bike.

This upcoming model will cater to motorcyclists looking for a road-biased tourer that can occasionally venture into soft-roading instead of some hardcore trail bashing. Test mules of this bike have been spotted on various occasions over the last few months.

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 – Updated Styling

The latest set of spy pics are credited to automotive enthusiast @this_is_comet. This new spy images reveal the upcoming Scram 411 in almost undisguised avatar without any major camouflage. From the images, it is evident that a majority of the design of Scram 411 has been inspired by the current Himalayan. However, a few panels seen in the latter have been shed in its road-biased version which gives it a leaner look.

The most prominent change is the signature exoskeleton of Himalayan has been replaced with tank shrouds. Further, Scram 411 appears to ride on smaller 19-inch front wheels as opposed to 21-inch units in the adventure tourer. However, in both derivatives, the wire-spoked wheels are shod by block pattern, dual-purpose tyres. The luggage rack mounted at the rear is replaced by a single-piece grab rail.

Tail section of Scram 411 also seems to be redesigned with the relative positioning of its taillamp and rear turn indicators appearing slightly different from the current bike. Other styling updates include a revised headlamp mask, redesigned and repositioned front turn indicators, fork gaiters and revised front and rear mudguards.

It also misses out on a traditional beak-like fender and a large windscreen as seen in the current Himalayan. Other highlights such as a split-seating setup and an upswept exhaust canister have been carried forward from Himalayan.

Features & Specs

In terms of features, the upcoming Scram 411 is likely to receive a smaller instrument console that could offer the Tripper Navigation pod as an accessory. Getting into details of its hardware, it will be underpinned by the same frame as Himalayan which will be suspended on telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. However, the suspension setup will be tweaked for more road-friendly mannerisms.

Powering Scram 411 will be the same 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine that empowers Himalayan. This motor pushes out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. That said, Royal Enfield may tune the engine slightly differently for the road-biased motorcycle.