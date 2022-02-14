2022 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Cruiser Spied – Fully Loaded

Royal Enfield could be launching three new motorcycles under the 650cc motorcycle lineup – Starting with Super Meteor 650

Thanks to multiple test mules spied in India and abroad, it has already been established that Royal Enfield is planning to expand its 650cc lineup. This RE segment of motorcycles currently houses two models- Interceptor and Continental GT.

We also know that there are going to be multiple versions of the upcoming 650cc motorcycle from the Chennai-based manufacturer. The question arises, how many more iterations of the 650cc platform will we see in the future. It is likely that there are going to be three iterations of the 650cc models.

These will be Cruiser 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. All three bikes will offer a low-slung cruiser-like stance with a long wheelbase and classic retro styling but the motorcycles will differ in their riding stance and characteristics. Let us look how this trio could be differentiated among themselves.

2022 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Tourer

Super Meteor will be very closely linked to Cruiser 650 as it borrows part of its name from the brand’s current 350cc cruiser- Meteor. In fact, after reports of ‘Super Meteor’ name being trademarked by Royal Enfield surfaced on the internet, it was speculated that Super Meteor 650 and Cruiser 650 could actually be the same motorcycle. However, we could spot noticeable differences in latest spy shots.

The most prominent difference is the riding posture which features a slightly lower-set handlebar which leads to a slightly committed posture with centre-set footpegs. The rider triangle will be different in this case with the less angular distance between the steering and front suspension. Hence, the wheelbase is also expected to be slightly shorter.

New spy shots of the RE Super Meteor 650 were clicked somewhere in the UK. These show the motorcycle in production ready stance. There are three different test mules, which can be differentiated by the front forks. One is wearing silver forks, the other has golden while the third one has black. All three RE 650cc test mules are fully loaded with touring accessories.

Expected engine, hardware specs

However, other than the ergonomic variations all three motorcycles will be the same underneath the skin. This includes the same 648cc parallel-twin motor which pumps out 47 bhp at 7150rpm and 52 Nm at 5250rpm in the current 650 Twins. However, in the upcoming bikes, the power figures or power delivery could be altered to suit their nature. It is mated to a constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Cycle parts of all three upcoming bikes will be identical to each other. Suspension setup will consist of a pair of upside-down forks or standard forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties include single disc brakes at both ends with ByBre callipers aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. All three bikes should feature the Tripper NAvigation pod for turn-by-turn navigation.

Cruiser 650

This will be a proper cruiser motorcycle in a similar line with cruisers from Harley Davison and Indian Motorcycles. It will have the longest wheelbase among the three bikes with a greater angle between steering and front suspension. This will also affect the rider’s triangle which will offer very relaxed riding ergonomics with a pulled-back handlebar, forward-set footpegs and a low seat.

Shotgun 650

As mentioned earlier, Shotgun 650 is likely to be based on the SG650 Concept which is a single-seater bobber. Like Meteor 350, it is expected to offer a low-set handlebar with a slightly committed ride posture. However, the most striking difference will be the sole rider’s seat. Other small differences could be shorter front and rear fenders and bar-end mirrors.

