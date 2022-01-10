HomeCar News2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India Launch Price Rs 35 L TO Rs...

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India Launch Price Rs 35 L TO Rs 37.5 L

Updated Skoda Kodiaq will continue to rival the likes of MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner

As part of its ambitious India 2.0 strategy, Skoda will be launching multiple products in the Indian market this year. One of these is the Skoda Kodiaq facelift, which was launched today. The pre-facelift was available here earlier in BS4 format. Kodiaq had to be temporarily discontinued in India, as it was not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift prices start from Rs 34.99 lakh for the base Style variant. Sportline variant costs Rs 35.99 lakh and top of the line L&K variant costs Rs 37.49 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift updates

Skoda Kodiaq facelift will come with visual updates such as sportier bonnet design, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, refreshed front grille, and restyled bumper with larger air dam. At the rear, the edgy tail lamps are among the key highlights, featuring the new signature crystalline design.

On the inside, Kodiaq facelift gets new 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control. A new range of features are also on offer – 3 zone auto AC, wireless charging, 12 speaker Canton music system, etc.

Skoda Kodiaq facelift engine

In its BS4 format, Kodiaq was offered with a 2.0-litre diesel motor that generated 150 ps / 340 Nm. This time around, Kodiaq is offered only with a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol motor. It is capable of generating 190 PS of max power at 4,200-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of max torque at 1,500-4,200 rpm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

This engine is already available with Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.Just like the earlier model, Kodiaq facelift is expected to get multiple drive modes. The BS4 model had drive modes of Eco, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow.

Taking about safety and security, Kodiaq facelift gets several new features. Even the BS4 model was quite well-equipped with features such as 9 airbags, electronic differential lock, ABS with EBD, multi collision brake, anti-slip regulation, electronic stability control (ESC), cruise control and traction control system.

Upcoming Skoda Cars

Next in line for launch is the Slavia sedan, which made its debut last year. It is a new gen sedan, which is based on the Kushaq platform. It will share engine options with Kushaq – 1.0 liter TSI and 1.5 liter TSI. Once launched, it will replace the Rapid from Skoda line-up.

