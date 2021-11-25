2022 Skoda Slavia vRS Top Variant – Sport Sedan Render In New Colours

Bookings for Skoda Slavia have already commenced with a launch slated to take place in the first quarter of 2022

When the upcoming Skoda Slavia broke cover for the first time, it was difficult not to picture Octavia since it shares so much resemblance in an obvious way. Clearly, the Czech carmaker is banking on a good track record of one of the most popular premium sedans in the country.

Speaking of track, Octavia was available in a top-spec vRS trim in its previous generation models- vRS 230 and vRS 245. Both models were high-performance derivatives of the standard Octavia which came with more oomph under the bonnet and sportier looks.

The increased ponies under the belt were complemented by exceptional handling and dynamics which provided an immersive driving experience an enthusiast always seeks. While the vRS trim for the new-gen Octavia is still a far fetched dream for car buyers in India, a fully loaded vRS trim of Slavia blowing all guns away might not be a bad idea after all.

Skoda Slavia vRS – Rendered Design

Slavia has been digitally imagined as a high-performance vRS version in this rendering courtesy of Pratyush Rout. The renderings uncannily resemble Octavia vRS with a similar silhouette and a sloping Coupe-like roofline. The only difference is that in Octavia, the front grille was more angular whereas, in the Slavia vRS illustration, the grille appears to be flatter.

Slavia vRS gets an all-black treatment on the front grille, air intake and splitters, thus deleting all chrome trims seen on the front face of the regular Slavia. The signature Skoda butterfly grille even features the ‘vRS’ badging. The circular fog lamps make way for a thin LED strip on each side of the front bumper, similar to the ones in Octavia vRS.

That said, the dual-beam projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs from the standard model have been carried forward in this rendered design. Diamond-cut alloy wheels with red-coloured brake callipers enhance visual appeal of the car.

Expected Powertrain Specs

If Slavia vRS ever makes it to production, it could be powered by a 2.0-litre TSi turbo petrol unit in a higher state of tune. In Octavia vRS, this unit pumped out 241 bhp at 5000rpm and 370 Nm at 1600rpm while being mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Complementing the extra ponies from the motor will be a stiffer suspension setup that offers sportier handling and therefore provides a more engaging performance.

In its standard form, Slavia is offered two turbocharged petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre TSi unit and a 1.5-litre TSi unit. Both units are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission for the former and a 7-speed DSG transmission for the latter.