2022 Suzuki 125cc Motorcycles GSX S125, R125 – New Colours, Updates

Suzuki GSX S125 and GSX R125 borrow design inspirations from their larger siblings with 750cc and 1000cc motors

The sub-125cc motorcycle segment forms a very crucial space, especially for young and beginner riders. This is because of strict licensing regulations in European Union which don’t allow amateur riders to ride a two-wheeler above 125cc which churns out not more than 15 bhp.

It is in this space that the GSX range from Suzuki with its twin 125cc bikes attracts enthusiastic young riders as it manages to stay under the norms. While GSX R125 is a fully-faired machine, GSX S125 is its naked sibling. Both motorcycles have received some minor updates for the year 2022 mostly due to the updated emission norms.

2022 Suzuki 125cc Motorcycles – Updates

Both bikes now flaunt a slightly redesigned headlamp cluster and revised body graphics. The 2022 GSX S125 and GSX R125 are now Euro 5 compliant and despite adopting the stricter emission norms, power and torque outputs have remained unchanged.

Both motorcycles are powered by a 124.6cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor which dishes out 15 bhp at 10,000rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. Although output hasn’t changed, the updated mill now revs higher by 500rpm.

The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The updated motorcycles will start reaching showrooms across European markets by early next year. Apart from updates in the powertrain department, the bikes have also received some subtle cosmetic revisions in order to lend them a fresh appeal.

Also, new colour options have been added to the palette. The S125 is available in three paint schemes including Titan Black, Pearl Brilliant White with Titan Black and Metallic Triton Blue with Titan Black. On the other hand, its fully clothed sibling can be had in two colour options- Titan Black and Metallic Triton Blue.

Others Specs & Prices

Other specifications on both models have remained unchanged. Both motorcycles are suspended on conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking is carried out by a petal-type disc at both ends which are aided by a dual-channel ABS. The bikes continue to ride on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels.

Prices of the updated GSX S125 and GSX R125 are yet to be revealed but both bikes are expected to be priced at around 3,600 Euros (approx. INR 3.08 lakh). This makes it highly unlikely for these motorcycles to be launched in India. In terms of specs, the 125cc iteration of the GSX range will directly be pitted against KTM RC 125 and Duke 125.