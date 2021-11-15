HomeCar News2022 Suzuki Alto Brochure Leaks Ahead Of Launch - Interiors, Exteriors

2022 Suzuki Alto Brochure Leaks Ahead Of Launch – Interiors, Exteriors

Arun Prakash
The Japan-spec 2022 Alto will be a completely different take on the micro hatch than its Indian counterpart

While Maruti develops the new generation Alto for the Indian market, parent company Suzuki is also readying a new-gen model for Alto in its home market. Images of the upcoming Japan-spec Alto have surfaced on social media. The micro hatch in its Japanese form will be a completely different model from its Indian counterpart

The overall design is starkly different from the India-spec Alto which is also expected to make its debut around the same time in the coming few months. The 2022 Japan-spec Alto is a lot boxier in profile with upright pillars and a flat roofline. On the other hand, the India-spec Alto will be a lot more rounded around its edges.

2022 Suzuki Alto Brochure – Design

From the 2022 Suzuki Alto Brochure, it is observed that the small car gets a completely different front face which features a closed-off nose with a thin slat for the radiator grille. It receives a dual-beam projector headlamp upfront while the front fenders and bumper appear to be a single unit. The car also looks slightly longer and taller than the outgoing model.

Wrapped in a dual-tone paint scheme, the new Alto in this leaked image gets a white roof and ORVMs and a blue shade for the rest of the panels. The hatchback appears to stand on 14-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. At rear, the tailgate seems to be flatter while taillights appear to be similar to the older generation Alto models.

Inside the cabin, the Japan-spec Alto will feature a redesigned dashboard layout which will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that is flanked by AC vents that are vertically oriented. Other highlights include a semi-digital instrument console, a manual AC and steering-mounted audio controls. Expect these features to be offered in the India-spec model as well.

India-spec Alto Engine Specs

Powertrain specifications for the upcoming Japan-spec Alto aren’t clear, however, its India counterpart is most likely to be powered by a 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque.

This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Maruti could also bring back the 1.0-litre K10 engine on Alto which pushes out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.0-litre unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG-powered model of Alto will also be made available. Upon its launch, the new-gen Alto will take on other entry-level cars such as Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-go. The new-gen Alto will be underpinned by the latest iteration of the Heartect platform just like the recently launched Celerio.

Source

