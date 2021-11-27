2022 Suzuki S Cross Arrives At Dealer Showrooms – First Real World Photos

New-gen S-Cross will get some more updates next year including a strong hybrid system and connected services

Suzuki Motor Corporation has finally taken the wraps of all-new S-Cross. For Europe and international markets, new S-Cross will be manufactured at Magyar Suzuki Corporation, a Hungary-based subsidiary of Suzuki.

Sales in Europe are scheduled to commence by end of this year. Ahead of that, it has started to arrive at dealer showrooms in Europe. Subsequently, the SUV will be ready for exports to Oceanic, Latin America and Asia. It is not certain if all-new S-Cross will make it to India.

2022 Suzuki S Cross Photos – styling and features

A number of changes have been introduced to bring all-new S-Cross closer to standard SUV format. Overall styling is a lot bolder and aggressive, as compared to the outgoing model. Some key features include prominent piano-black grille, sleek headlamps with three LED position lamps, and sculpted bonnet.

Side profile is just as sportier with strong shoulder line, squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals and blacked-out B and C pillars. At the rear, all-new S-Cross has been equipped with roof spoiler, wraparound tail-lamps, updated bumper and silver skid plate.

Dimensionally, all-new S-Cross is largely the same as the outgoing model. It measures 4,300mm in length, 1,785mm in width, 1,585mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. All-new S-Cross is actually 10mm shorter in height, as compared to 1,595mm of current model. All other dimensional aspects are exactly the same.

On the inside, all-new S-Cross gets an updated dashboard. It features a large, multifunctional, free-standing, 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The screen can also be used to access camera image display and vehicle information.

Overall, the centre console looks a lot sleeker and sophisticated, as compared to that of current model. Similar updates are expected on new Baleno and Brezza that are likely to debut next year.

All-new S-Cross ADAS features

As was being anticipated, all-new S-Cross gets a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It includes traffic sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, and lane departure warning. The SUV has also been equipped with parking support functions that include rear cross traffic alert and 360° view camera.

Other key improvements include ALLGRIP 4×4 system with four driving modes. Users can select the drive modes based on road conditions or their needs such as maximizing fuel efficiency or achieving optimal driving performance. ALLGRIP 4×4 system will be available in European markets with top-spec variants of new S-Cross.

All-new S-Cross engine

In European markets, all-new S-Cross will be using the same 1.4-litre DITC, 48v mild hybrid motor as that of the current model. It generates 127 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 235 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-3,000 rpm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. India-spec S-Cross is powered by a 1.5-litre smart hybrid motor that makes 105 hp / 138 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.