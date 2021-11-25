2022 Suzuki S Cross Debuts With New Hybrid Engine – Creta Rival

New-gen 2022 Suzuki S-Cross will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos once launched in India

Suzuki has taken the covers off from the second generation S-Cross in Europe which is expected to go on sale in select markets by the end of this year. Spy images of the new-gen S-Cross have been floating around on the internet for a couple of weeks now.

The upcoming iteration of the crossover gets a complete overhaul in design with respect to the current model. Units of the new S-Cross are expected to start reaching dealerships in Europe by Christmas this year with deliveries expected to commence from Q1 2022. Market launch in India is expected to take place around the second half of next year.

2022 Suzuki S-Cross New Exterior Design

Speaking about dimensions, length 4,300mm x width 1,785mm x height 1,585mm, while Wheelbase is 2,600mm. The second-gen S-Cross gets an upright SUV-ish stance as opposed to the low-slung stance of a crossover in the current model. The front face of S-Cross has been given a complete makeover and looks nothing like the outgoing model.

The fascia in the new model is dominated by a wider and blacked-out grille instead of the multi-slatted grille dipped in chrome in the current S-Cross. The grille is flanked by sleeker tri-beam LED headlights which are connected to each other by a thick slat of chrome trim.

LED DRLs are now positioned down below in the new fog lamp enclosures. The bumper is slightly reprofiled with a narrower air dam and a more prominent faux skid plate enhances its SUV appeal. Along the side profile, the roofline gently tapers backward to remind us of its crossover characteristics.

Plastic black claddings around squarish wheel arches and door sills and extending up to front and rear bumpers along with roof rails give the new S-Cross a rugged appeal. Like the front end, the rear end of the SUV gets a complete makeover with a new tailgate featuring a new pair of wraparound taillamps. A silver-coloured bash plate on the rear bumper lends it a sporty appearance.

Updated Equipment

The Japanese carmaker has made serious efforts to make this iteration a modern offering with new equipment on board. The highlight, though, is Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which comprises a number of safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go.

The all-new S-CROSS features parking support functions such as a 360 view camera and rear cross traffic alert. The interior has a three-dimensional shape that suits the character of a powerful SUV. The centre console houses a large, multifunctional 9-inch HD display audio system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and provides driving support functions such as vehicle information and camera image display.

Updated Powertrain

Powering the new-gen S-Cross is a 1.4 liter DITC (mild hybrid) motor which is rated to deliver max output of 95kW (130 PS) /5,500rpm and 235Nm/2,000-3,000rpm. Suzuki’s new strong hybrid system combines a newly developed fuel-powered engine with a single Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and Auto Gear Shift (AGS). It supports both hybrid driving and EV driving (inactive engine) for low fuel consumption.

At the world premiere which was held online on 25 November, 2021, President Toshihiro Suzuki proudly declared, “The all-new S-CROSS is developed with our expertise and experience in SUVs. In Europe, which leads the world in environmental efforts, all our passenger cars are hybrids, and we will increase our strong hybrid line-up from next year. In the latter half of next year, the all-new S-CROSS will also offer a strong hybrid and connected services that offer additional convenience and comfort to customers.”