2022 Suzuki S Cross New Gen Detailed In First Look Walkaround

The new S-Cross will initially be introduced in European markets to be followed in other markets including India sometime next year

Suzuki has revealed the new generation S-Cross SUV. It now bears a more SUV like stance as against its current counterpart that looked like a crossover. The new SUV will first make its way to European markets, after which it will be launched in many markets around the globe. India could also be one of the market where the new gen S-Cross is launched by Maruti.

The new gen Suzuki S-Cross is being produced Magyar Suzuki Corporation, a Hungary-based subsidiary of Suzuki, for European and other international markets. Apart from moving into company showrooms, it also gets detailed in a walk-around video showing off both its exterior design and cabin arrangement.

2022 Suzuki S Cross New Gen – First Look

2022 S-Cross is based on the Global C platform and measures 4,300mm in length, 1,785mm in width and 1,585mm in height. It sits on a 2,600mm long wheelbase. These dimensions are identical to that seen on the current model except for height which is now lower by 10mm.

The SUV now gets a new bumper, revised LED headlamp design with LED DRLs, a chrome finished hexagonal front grille, faux skid plate and flat bonnet. It also receives LED turn indicators positioned on its outside rear view mirrors with fog lamp housings and silver skid plates giving it a more SUV stance. Take a look at the walkaround video below by Auto Comparo.

Design elements on its sides see squared wheel arches, blacked out B and C pillars and dual tone 17 inch alloy wheels while at the rear, the new S-Cross gets a roof spoiler, revised rear bumper and wrap around tail lamps. Rear wiper and washer, a high mounted stop lamp and faux skid plate are also a part of its feature updates.

Cabin Comforts and Connectivity

There is a revised dashboard design in an all-black colour scheme with a new 9 inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that will also be seen on the new Baleno facelift and 2022 Vitara Brezza. The multi information display unit gets new graphics while carried over from its current counterpart are the multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate controls, gear knob and AC vents.

Seats are finished in a grey textured pattern and storage spaces are seen on the front armrest. Suzuki also confirms that the new S-Cross will get larger boot capacity which will stand at 430 liters, significantly higher than the 353-375 liters seen on its current counterpart.

Where engine specs are concerned, the S-Cross in global markets will be powered by a 1.4 liter BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine with an upgraded 48V mild hybrid system. The engine will be capable of 127 hp power and 235 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and AT while it will receive AllGrip all-wheel drive system and 4 driving modes of Auto, Snow, Lock, and Sport.

Launch in India could be considered, especially since the current S-Cross has seen diminishing sales. It also faces rising competition from Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.