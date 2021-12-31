2022 Tata Altroz Automatic In Development – Test Mule Spied

The automatic variants of Tata Altroz could be priced at a premium of Rs 70k-1 lakh over their corresponding manual variants

Tata Altroz has become one of the best selling hatchbacks, and currently ranks 2nd in its segment – behind Maruti Baleno. It has managed to beat Hyundai i20 in the sales table. This despite the fact that Altroz is only offered in manual transmission options. There is no automatic variant on offer with Altroz.

Tata Motors has been working on launching automatic variant of Altroz petrol for quite some time. If things go as per schedule, we can finally see the Altroz automatic in the market in the first half of 2022.

2022 Tata Altroz Automatic

A test mule of Tata Altroz was recently spied. The prototype was heavily camouflaged but did not appear to receive any noticeable changes on its exterior. The hatchback is still fairly new in the market to receive a mid-life facelift and already boasts three engine options in its arsenal – petrol NA, petrol turbo and diesel.

It is possible that the latest spy shots are of Tata Altroz Automatic. Nature of this new gearbox is still under wraps but it is believed that the homegrown carmaker will be offering an optional dual-clutch automatic (DCT) with the premium hatch.

Initially, this gearbox could only be offered with iTurbo variants of Altroz which feature the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. Since DCTs are comparatively complex and expensive than CVT or automatic torque converter, Tata might not offer Altroz AT with diesel and naturally aspirated petrol engines. All engine options are currently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Engine Specs & Features

The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill kicks out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the naturally aspirated petrol engine pushes out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner produces 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

When it comes to features, Altroz offers creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and iRA connected car tech. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard fitments.

Altroz CNG, EV

Currently, Tata Motors offers Altroz in seven terms namely XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ+ which are priced between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It locks horns with other premium hatchbacks such as Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz. The DCT variant of Altroz could be launched in the next 3-4 months.

Apart from an automatic transmission on Altroz, Tata Motors will also be launching a CNG-powered variant of Altroz which will be preceded by CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor. Tata Motors has also confirmed that it will be developing a fully electric version of Altroz in future. A concept prototype of the same was displayed at the last edition of Auto Expo.