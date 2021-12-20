2022 Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launch On Cards – Spied Testing

Tata Harrier and Safari compete with other mid-size SUVs such as MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700 – both rivals are offered with a petrol engine

Tata Motors is currently on a roll by launching several new or updated products in the recent past. Recently, the homegrown carmaker launched the range-topping gold Edition of its flagship Safari SUV. This will be followed by launch of micro UV called Punch.

Meanwhile, test mules of Harrier and Safari were recently spied testing on public road under a fully disguised attire. The images have been shared by automotive enthusiast Srikanth and Vipin, which show a fully camouflaged prototype of the SUVs.

2022 Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol

There are no apparent visual changes with respect to the current Harrier and Safari, therefore, it isn’t likely to be a facelift. We believe the latest spy shots could be showing a Harrier featuring a petrol engine under the hood.

It has been speculated for a very long time that the mid-size SUV could be offered with a petrol engine option in the future. Almost all its rivals are offered a petrol motor which is where Harrier misses out on many potential consumers looking for a gasoline-powered SUV.



Currently, Harrier is offered a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine which has been sourced from Fiat. The 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine also powered its compatriots such as MG Hector and Jeep Compass. This motor kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Power is exclusively sent to the front wheels only.

Tata Motors could offer a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor which would be coupled with the same gearbox options. Earlier reports suggested that this motor could be a larger 4-cylinder version based on the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine found in Nexon. This powertrain is likely to dish out an output of around 150 horses and 250 Nm of torque.

Features & Expected Price

In terms of features, the petrol-powered Harrier would offer the same set of gizmos as the current model. This would include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a semi-digital instrument console, rain-sensing wipers, LED headlamps and more.

The addition of a petrol engine will also mean lowering of prices and Harrier becoming more accessible. Safari and Harrier petrol model could turn out to be a lakh cheaper than its corresponding diesel-powered variant. Currently, Harrier prices start at Rs 14.39 lakh and go up to Rs 21.19 lakh, while the Safari is priced in the range of Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.2 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.