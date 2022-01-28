2022 Tata Nexon Electric Spied With Rear Disc Brakes – More Power?

2022 Tata Nexon Electric will have better competencies against the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

While Tata Nexon EV is the top selling electric car in the country, its range is relatively less in comparison to other EVs. It’s true that Nexon EV makes up for the lower range with its affordable pricing. However, it’s quite possible that some people may be willing to pay extra to get more miles on a full charge.

To cater to this segment, Tata Motors will launch a long-range version of Nexon EV later this year. Although priced higher than the current model, long-range Nexon EV will still be cheaper than its closest competitors.

2022 Tata Nexon Electric long-range spied

Upcoming Nexon EV has been frequently spotted on road tests in recent months. Latest sightings reveal that the car has disc brakes on all four wheels. In its current form, Nexon EV has front disc and rear drum brakes. It is possible that a long-range Nexon EV can have a higher top speed than the current model. That’s where an all-disc brake variant can ensure efficient braking and adequate safety.

In terms of styling, 2022 Nexon EV does not appear to have any major changes. It continues with Tata’s Humanity line faux grille, sporty dual-beam LED headlamps and DRLs, trapezoidal fog lamps and tri-arrow motif on the bumper. Side profile is largely the same with sculpted panels, thick body cladding and tapering roofline. Rear section is also the same as the current model.

2022 Tata Nexon Electric – battery

Primary update for long-range Nexon EV will be a larger 40 kWh battery pack. In its current form, the car utilizes a 30.2 kWh li-ion battery. It is an IP67 certified battery and has been rigorously tested for more than 1 million kilometres across varied environments.

The battery supplies power to a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 129 PS of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque. Nexon EV can reach 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. 0 to 60 kmph is achieved in 4.6 seconds.

Based on user reviews, range of current Nexon EV can vary depending on various variables such as driver skills, ambient temperature, use of AC, etc. While the certified range is 312 km, real-world range is around 180-200 km. This may not be enough for folks who commute long distances every day or regularly travel inter-city.

Although Tata Motors is currently building a wide network of charging stations, waiting for the car to charge can still be a hassle. With a fast charger, Nexon EV can be charged 0-80% in around 60 minutes. Charging time runs into several hours when using a standard 15 Amp plug point.

2022 Tata Nexon Electric will be better, as it is expected to have a range of around 400 kms. True range could be around 300 km. This will be adequate for city commutes as well as long-distance journeys. Nexon EV long-range variant could be launched by mid-2022.

