2022 Tata Xenon Based On Harrier Design – A Capable Beast

Combo of visual and functional updates gives this rendering an increased sense of practicality

Harrier’s good looks and dominating road presence are among the key reasons for its popularity. It explains why Tata Motors decided to use Harrier’s design language for new-gen Safari. Taking it a step further, automotive artist ‘nstreet_designs’ has come up with a digital rendering of Harrier inspired 2022 Tata Xenon 4×4.

2022 Tata Xenon 4×4 visual updates

The front fascia has the Harrier look, as is evident in the sleek LED DRLs at top, mesh grille, and projector headlamps. Front bumper has been modified into a larger unit made of metal. It also gets a rod to place a winch. On the roof, the pick-up gets customized roof rails. A pair of rectangular shaped fog lamps on the roof are meant to provide improved visibility.

For better traction, 2022 Tata Xenon 4×4 gets wide, knobby tires. Another key highlight is large running boards on the sides. At the rear, the cargo hold looks sturdy with its thick metal bars.

2022 Tata Xenon 4×4 key features

The concept has two primary features to make it a better off-roader. One of these is a ladder frame chassis instead of monocoque construction used in Harrier and Safari. A ladder frame chassis provides higher ground clearance, something that can be clearly seen in this rendering.

Another benefit of ladder frame chassis is that it can take a lot more torture in comparison to monocoque construction. It has higher torsional rigidity, which makes it resistant to bending and deformation. This comes handy when negotiating rocky terrain, transporting heavy cargo or towing heavy objects.

Second functional update is limited slip differential, which ensures better traction as compared to standard differential. Limited slip differential is useful in off-road conditions like mud and ice, wherein one of the wheels might begin to slip. Limited slip differential ensures that power is supplied to both wheels at all times.

2022 Tata Xenon 4×4 engine

This Harrier-inspired Xenon pickup could use the 2.2 litre diesel motor that is offered with Yodha range of pick-up trucks. It is capable of producing 100 hp of max power at 3750 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1000 -2500 rpm. It is mated to a manual gearbox.

Yodha utilizes a 4 mm thick-rolled chassis frame, which is designed for negotiating extreme terrain and carrying heavy cargo. Its 16-inch tyres ensure gradeability of up to 40%. Other key features include wide rear axle, strong suspension and front disc brakes. Ground clearance is at 210 mm.

