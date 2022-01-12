2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid Launch Price Rs 41.7 Lakh – Bookings Open

After making its global debut in 2020, the new Toyota Camry has finally arrived in India

In its eighth generation now, the current Camry made its debut in India in early 2019. The new model is a mid-cycle update to the premium D-segment sedan. The facelifted Camry Hybrid made its debut in European markets in November 2020 which involved several minor updates on its exterior styling.

Like the current model, the new Camry Hybrid has been brought to India as a CKD import. Outgoing Camry was priced at Rs. 41.20 lakh and offered in a single variant. New Camry launched today, is priced at Rs 41.7 lakh, ex-sh. As of now, Camry Hybrid has only one direct rival in the form of Skoda Superb which is priced between Rs 32.85-35.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

2022 Toyota Camry – Updated Exterior Styling

For starters, the new Camry Hybrid gets a restyled front fascia featuring a new grille design and a reprofiled bumper. The grille is flanked by a new set of LED headlamps with new internals and integrated LED DRLs.

The sedan rolls on new 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels which enhance its sporty appeal. 2022 Camry also flaunts a sharp character line across its shoulder which gives it a distinct appeal. New exterior colour Metal Stream Metallic has been added.

Rear end of the new Camry receives subtle updates with a new sporty diffuser in the rear bumper. Also, the sedan receives a more prominent spoiler integrated into the boot lid which adds to the sporty flair of the car. Toyota has made major updates to Camry’s equipment by including several noteworthy safety features.

New Features on offer

Internationally, the most significant addition is an updated Pre-Collision System which enables daytime oncoming vehicle detection, Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Turn Assistance, updated Lane Trace Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, etc. These are aided by standard safety techs like nine airbags, vehicle stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Other features carried over from the current model include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charger and more. Camry also benefits from an electric sunroof and a head-up display.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the updated Camry is the same 2.5-litre 4-Cylinder ECVT Hybrid powertrain which features a naturally aspirated petrol motor paired with an electric motor. This powertrain returns a combined power output of 215 bhp which is sent to the rear wheels via a CVT gearbox. Internationally, this sedan is also available with the option of an all-wheel-drive system.

New Toyota Camry Hybrid battery comes with a warranty of 8 years of 1.6 lakh kms – whichever comes first. Official bookings are now open across all Toyota India dealerships.