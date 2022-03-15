2022 Toyota Glanza Launch Price Rs 6.4 L To Rs 9.7 L Ex-Sh

Rebadged version of the new Maruti Baleno has been launched today as 2022 Toyota Glanza

Toyota’s Indian arm’s experiment of introducing re-badged Maruti products in its showrooms has been successful. Both, the Glanza and Urban Cruiser have done well for Toyota Kirloskar Motor and unsurprisingly it intends to continue with the strategy. After the launch of the 2022 Baleno, Toyota has now launched 2022 iteration of the Glanza.

Up until now, there were hardly any significant differences between the Baleno and Glanza. Aesthetically too, the cars looked similar, except the obvious badge swaps. However, with the 2022 update, there will be some additional differences between the two models.

2022 Toyota Glanza Launch Prices

2022 Toyota Glanza Prices start from Rs 6.39 lakh and go all the way to 9.69 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. The Glanza will be getting an all new, chrome-heavy grille at the front, which will be very different from Baleno’s front fascia.

The model will also be getting C-shaped chrome highlights around the fog lamp housing, hexagonal mesh on the air-intake, new alloys and revised headlamp units with integrated LED DRLs. All of the above changes will help the Glanza to look visually different from the Baleno. On the inside, apart from the Toyota badges on the steering wheel and Infotainment unit, there will be more Toyota touches this time.

For example, the dual-tone black and beige theme on the Glanza will be getting a piano black trim on the dashboard, whereas the Baleno gets a silver insert. However, majority of the cabin will be identical to the refreshed Baleno. All new gizmos, like the 9-inch touchscreen infotainement system and Heads-Up Display will be carried over on the Glanza as well.

Mechanically, the Glanza will continue to share all components with the Baleno. The hot-hatch will be using a 4 cylinder 1.2 litre DualJet petrol motor which will be able to dish out 90 PS and 113 Nm of max torque. The model will also be getting idle start/stop technology. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Structurally too, the Glanza will be identical to the 2022 Baleno and shall be offering a better safety quotient than the current model.

Back home, the updated Glanza will be competing with the likes of 2022 Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the soon to be discontinued Volkswagen Polo. When compared with the Baleno, it will mostly offer better warranty coverage as well, just like the current model.

Future Plans

It must be noted that after the updated Glanza, it is expected that Toyota will also bring in a refreshed Urban Cruiser, post the launch of the 2022 Vitara Brezza. Two other models which are expected to be in Toyota’s pipeline are the Toyota Belta and Toyota Rumion. Belta will be a rebadged Ciaz while the Rumion will be based upon the Ertiga.

Some of the international markets have already received the above two models. Interestingly, even the Baleno is rebadged with different nameplates by Toyota. In certain geographies it is sold as the Glanza while in others it is sold with the Toyota Starlet moniker. Toyota is also getting ready to launch a new Creta-rivaling SUV, that has been spied on test in India.