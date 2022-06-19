2022 Toyota HyRyder SUV In 6 New Colours – Creta Rival Render

Toyota HyRyder is expected to make its global debut on 1st July, which will be followed by its Maruti twin (codename YFG) around November

Toyota’s upcoming mid-size SUV has already started to make some noise in the market as its official debut nears. The car will rival other segment heavyweights like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others in the compact C-segment space of SUVs. It will take on its twin sibling from Maruti which is also expected to be launched later this year.

Internally codenamed D22 by Toyota, the SUV has been spied testing on multiple occasions on Indian roads. Its front also got leaked while it was on a TVC shoot, which reveals that it will be called Urban Cruiser Hyryder upon launch. This is the same name that the Japanese brand trademarked a couple of months ago.

2022 Toyota HyRyder SUV Colours

Production of both iterations of the SUV will be carried out by Toyota at its Bidadi-based plant in Karnataka. Both Toyota and Maruti’s version of the SUV will be underpinned by a heavily localised version of the former’s global TNGA-B platform. Based on recent spy shots, designer Pratyush Rout has digitally rendered the upcoming Urban Cruiser HyRyder crossover in multiple colour schemes.

Digital illustration of Toyota HyRyder is based on the brand’s current global design language seen on international models. Upfront, it receives a curved blacked-out plastic covering for the front grille flanked by sleek twin LED DRLs on both sides. Projector headlights are positioned on the bumper. The front bumper also houses a large air dam with honeycomb mesh pattern inserts. Just like the 2022 Venue, there are no fog lamps.

Side profile of this rendition amplifies the vehicle’s SUV stance with flared-up wheel arches wrapped with black plastic cladding and creases along the side panels. The wheel arches are nicely filled up by machine-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone. Similar to contemporary urban-centric SUVs, the roofline gently slopes towards the rear lending it a crossover appeal.

Other visual highlights include roof rails, chrome trim on window sills and integrated turn signals on ORVMs mounted on doors. Rear end of the SUV is yet to be rendered since there isn’t enough evidence of its sightings yet.

Toyota is also expected to lace the cabin of the upcoming SUV with all modern amenities like a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, wireless connectivity, sunroof, leather seats, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, etc.

Powertrain Specs Expected

While Toyota is tight-lipped about its powertrain options, it is almost confirmed that the SUV will be employing some sort of hybrid powertrain thanks to the carmaker’s recent campaigning of hybrid technologies and the trademark itself. As per leaks, the Toyota – Maruti SUV will be powered by a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. This is the same engine that powers the current Ertiga, XL6.

It will be offered in mild-hybrid as well as strong-hybrid option. The former will deliver the same power and torque as seen on Ertiga – 103 PS / 138 Nm. The latter will deliver more power as well as mileage. Power output is likely to be around 116 PS while claimed mileage is expected to be above 20 kmpl. The setup automatically switches between hybrid and pure EV modes. Launch price range is expected to be in the Rs 10-16 lakh range.