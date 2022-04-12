2022 Toyota Land Cruiser India Launch Soon – First Batch Sold Out

Launched last year in global markets, Land Cruiser LC300 has waiting period running into several months

Branded as the ‘go anywhere’ SUV, Land Cruiser LC300 has already been launched in select international markets. It has been sold out everywhere it has been launched. Such is the demand that in select countries waiting period has gone up to 4 years.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser India Launch

Latest-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is expected to be launched in India by August this year. Earlier in February, Toyota dealers were taking bookings for V6 diesel variant. The first batch is sold out. Bookings have closed now, apparently due to global shortage of semiconductor chips and other issues impacting the auto industry.

In international markets, Land Cruiser LC300 is offered with a 3.5 litre V6 turbo petrol and a 3.3 litre V6 turbo diesel motor. The petrol unit churns out 415 ps of max power and 650 Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor makes 309 ps and 700 Nm.

Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Wider gear ratios and smaller gear steps offer a range of benefits such as smoother rides, improved initial acceleration, better fuel efficiency at high speeds and enhanced off-road performance.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Exteriors

It has a rugged exterior profile. Some key features include prominent front grille with horizontal slats, high mounted headlamps with integrated DRLs, tow hooks, chiselled bonnet, squared wheel arches and functional roof rails. Rear section has a flat design with wraparound taillamps and chunky bumper. The SUV can be further improved with a wide range of accessories.

While tough outside, Land Cruiser LC300 offers optimal comfort, luxury and space on the inside. Some of the key features include a large moonroof, heated and ventilated seats, wireless charging, multiple USB charging ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 14-speaker JBL premium audio system, 4-zone automatic climate control and heated steering wheel. Screens include a 7-inch MID and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Some of these features are offered with only top-spec variants of the SUV.

At its core, the SUV has undergone some major upgrades such as its new ladder frame chassis. Based on GA-F platform, the chassis offers higher rigidity and is 200 kg lighter than its predecessor. These upgrades have ensured a range of benefits such as smooth, quieter ride quality and enhanced safety in case of a collision. Land Cruiser LC300 safety capabilities were demonstrated earlier this year in ANCAP crash tests, where the SUV received 5-star safety rating. It scored 89% for adult safety and 88% for child protection.

The SUV offers a comprehensive range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, automatic high beam, lane departure alert, blind spot monitor, reversing camera and sensors, multi-terrain monitor, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection.

In other updates for Land Cruiser LC300, ride comfort and steering control has been enhanced with the use of a newly developed suspension system. Users can access a range of connectivity features via ‘Toyota Connected Services’ platform. Some key connectivity functions include stolen vehicle tracking, automatic collision notification and SOS emergency call.

