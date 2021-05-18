2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

The official debut of the 2022 Land Cruiser is around the corner and the same has been confirmed by a new set of document leaks

Internal documents stating, “Due to Global Embargo, design images are not available until the end of May 2021.” have surfaced on the internet, suggesting that the unveil could possibly happen on 31st May’21 or 1st June’21.

New Trim Expected

Reports have suggested that Toyota will be introducing an all new GR Sport trim on the Land Cruiser for the first time. Overall trim line-up should mostly comprise of GX-R, GR-S and a top of the line ZX, however the line-up could vary from market to market.

The GX-R and ZX will be standard trims however the GR-S will be getting some additional goodies like a Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) tech with front and rear differential locks from Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR).

Exteriors

As has been revealed in multiple spyshots, the new generation model will retain its iconic boxy design, however Toyota has introduced multiple elements which will help the car look like a 2022 model. At the front, it gets a large horizontal 4-slot grille which has been mated to a tri-projector LED headlamp setup.

The lighting unit at the front also gets integrated DRLs. On the rear, we get to see a squared-off rear end along with LED tail-lamps. As far as wheels are concerned, Toyota will be offering multiple alloy options, ranging from 18-inch to 20-inch units, depending upon trim to trim.

Interiors and Features

In terms of features, the new Land Cruiser J300 will be a heavily loaded product from Toyota’s stable. It is expected to get a 3D Multi Terrain Monitor system, four zone climate control, heads-up display, rear-seat entertainment system with dual 11.6 inch touchscreens, connected car tech, 360-degree camera, premium leather upholstery, 14-speaker JBL sound system, a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a multi-spoke steering wheel and much more.

Powertrain

The 2022 Land Cruiser will be featuring two new turbocharged V6 motors, as Toyota intends to discontinue its larger V8 engines. These should include a 3.3 litre twin turbo diesel (304bhp/687 Nm) and a 3.5 litre twin turbo petrol (414bhp/589 Nm). Speculation suggests that a 10-speed auto-box will be provided as standard across the range.

Indian Launch

The next generation Land Cruiser is expected to go on sale in international markets towards the end of 2021 or early 2022. It is also believed that Toyota would want to bring the model to Indian shores as well. However, due to low demand, Toyota will bring the model as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) which would mean that the pricing could reach around the INR 2 crore mark (ex-showroom).