2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launch Price Rs 19.19 L – Variants, Features, Specs

Triumph Tiger 1200 will rival other flagship ADVs like Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW R 1250 GS and Honda Africa Twin in India

Adventure touring segment has been a very attractive space for motorcyclists around the world. In developing markets like India, the entry-level segment of ADVs has seen a huge surge in popularity. That said, there are plenty of options at the top of the ladder as well. The newest addition to this space will be the new Triumph Tiger 1200.

The British manufacturer has announced the launch of its flagship adventure bike in India today. Notably, pre-bookings for Tiger 1200 began as early as December last year while deliveries are likely to begin by the end of this month. Prices start from Rs 19.19 lakh for the base variant, and go all the way to Rs 21.69 lakh for top variant. All prices are ex-sh.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Variants on offer

The new generation model of Tiger 1200 made its global debut late last year and comes with a host of upgrades over its predecessor. The ADV has been broadly classified under two categories- GT and Rally. The former is a more road-biased version suited for long-distance cruising while the latter is aimed at tackling off-roading conditions and features spoked wheels and longer travel suspension.

In India, Triumph will be offering Tiger 1200 in a total of four variants including Rally Pro, GT Pro, Rally Explorer and GT Explorer. The most significant difference between Pro and Explorer variants is that the latter is available with a larger 30-litre fuel tank as opposed to a 20-liter tank offered in Pro variants.

Hardware Specs

The road-biased GT range rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels. On the other hand, Rally variants roll a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear set up with spoked wheels. Suspension setup on all four variants comprises 49mm Showa USD forks at front and a Showa semi-active mono-shock unit at rear. In the GT series, this setup offers suspension travel of 200mm whereas in the Rally range it offers a longer 220mm of travel.

Braking duties are handled by twin 320mm floating discs up front and a single 280mm disc at rear, chewed down by callipers from Brembo. The braking setup is aided by a dual-channel ABS. Overall, the new Tiger 1200 is 25kg lighter than the outgoing model. Specifically speaking, the GT Pro variant weighs 245kg, Rally Pro weighs 249kg, GT Explorer weighs 255kg and Rally Explorer is the heaviest at 261kg.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Powering the all-new Tiger 1200 is a new 1,160cc inline-triple cylinder engine that uses a T-plane crankshaft. This motor dishes out 148 bhp at 9,000rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

In terms of features, 2022 Tiger 1200 is equipped with full LED lighting, an adjustable 7-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes, traction control, seat height adjustability and cornering ABS.