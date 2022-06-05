2022 TVS iQube Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

TVS has launched the 2022 iQube in three variants starting from Rs. 98,564 – Claims better performance and range

TVS has launched the much-awaited update to the iQube electric scooter. It is one of the strongest contenders in the electric scooter space today. While the best-selling electric scooters are often produced by start-ups and kick starters, iQube will boast superior reliability and security as it is manufactured by a mainstream manufacturer. The new 2022 iQube comes in 3 variants, iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. Even though there are significant similarities between the three, they also share a lot in common. First batch of new iQube has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India.

2022 TVS iQube Highlights

All three variants of the 2022 TVS iQube get Li-ion battery packs with IP 67 ingress protection certification. It also gets AIS 156 certification where the battery is subjected to direct and indirect fire for over 2 minutes. This new stringent safety certification will give TVS iQube owners peace of mind against rising EV fire hazard cases. Battery pack gets new gen li-on cells that come with more energy density, better thermal solutions and better stability than older cells. This battery pack will be coupled with low noise, high efficiency and a smooth hub motor on the rear wheel making 4.4 kW (5.9 bhp) of peak power.

TVS also claims that 2022 iQube gets best-in-class acceleration and regeneration. It also claims best-in-class performance irrespective of the state of charge of the battery. Company has provided two riding modes with the scooter, Eco and Power. Eco mode will allow aggressive regeneration and capped performance for greater range while Power mode will allow strong acceleration and speed for better performance. All three variants also get disc brakes at the front and get futuristic looks that mostly resemble the previous iQube.

In terms of suspension, the front gets a telescopic setup while the rear gets twin shock absorbers with preload adjustment. The scooter also gets 12” wheels at the front and back with 90 section and 90 profile rubber. In terms of charging, the scooter gets an option of a portable charger which lets users charge the scooter virtually anywhere. TVS also lets the users choose between three power ratings for the chargers at 650 W, 950 W and 1.5 kW options.

Other common features include a Smart Xonnect system with smart assistant Alexa integration, 0-Park Assist (reverse park assistance), and a colourful dashboard with customisable themes and faces. TVS has also extended its dealer network to 85 dealers across the country and it also promises test rides at your doorstep in select cities.

iQube Base Variant

The base variant iQube comes with a 5” full colour TFT screen with limited features and functionalities. It comes with a 3.08 kWh battery pack and promises a ‘real range’ of 100 km. The top speed is limited to 78 kph and it also gets a smaller boot than the top ST variant. The base model also doesn’t get a fast charging option. iQube base variant gets a choice of three colours that are exclusive to the base variant, White, Shining Red and Titanium Grey. It starts at an on-road price of Rs. 98,564 in Delhi and 1,11,663 in Bengaluru.

iQube S Mid Variant

The mid variant iQube S comes with a 7” colour TFT dashboard with HMI interaction in the form of a 5-way joystick with 4 directions and 1 clickable format. With the joystick, the user can interact with the dashboard which gets more features than the base variant. It comes with a 3.08 kWh battery pack and promises a ‘real range’ of 100 km. The top speed is limited to 78 kph and the boot is still smaller than the ST variant. The S variant also misses out on the fast charging system. iQube S variant gets 4 colour choices that are exclusive to the S variant, Mercury Grey, Copper Bronze, Mint Blue and Lucid yellow. The S variant is priced at an on-road price of 1,08,690 in Delhi and 1,19,663 in Bengaluru which is an increment of Rs. 8,000 to 10,000 over the base variant. Take a look at the first look walkaround video of new TVS iQube 2022 below, credit to Pradeep on Wheels.

iQube ST Top Variant

The top variant iQube ST comes with a 7” colour touchscreen dashboard like Ather and Ola and gets all the cloud connectivity features and also a dedicated relationship manager with connected services subscriptions. It also gets an incognito mode for users conscious about their data being tracked by others. ST variant gets custom dashboard faces where the user can choose any picture of his liking as the dashboard background or choose any of the preloaded faces and themes. It also gets live vehicle tracking, proactive notifications along with social media notifications and anti-theft

It comes with a bigger battery pack and promises a ‘real range’ of 140 km. The top speed gets a slight boost at 82 kph and gets a big 32L boot that can easily accommodate two helmets. The ST variant is the only one that gets fast charging support. iQube ST variant gets 4 colour choices that are exclusive to the ST variant, Starlight Blue, Coral Sand, Copper Bronze Matte and Titanium Grey Matte. The pricing for the ST variant isn’t available at the moment. TVS also promises running costs of Rs. 3 per day with the ST variant with a 20 km commute per day and Rs. 5 per unit cost of electricity.

Conclusion

TVS iQube appears to be eyeing for the conservative scooter buyers that are concerned with the reliability and safety of the flock of electric scooters launched by new and inexperienced manufacturers. With AIS 156 fireproof rating and the ease of mind associated with a product coming from a mainstream manufacturer is expected to draw a lot of customers towards the 2022 iQube. Matte paint jobs are only available with the ST variant. Colour choices are not standard across the range which makes it hard to choose for the customer. New iQube will lock horns with electric scooters from Ola, Ather, Bajaj and the upcoming electric scooters from Honda, Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.