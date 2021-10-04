2022 Volvo XC60 Mild Hybrid Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Volvo has previously stated that it will turn its lineup to fully electric cars by the end of this decade

Volvo has inched a little further in the direction towards electrification as it intensifies its plans of promoting vehicles with cleaner emissions. In this process, the company has updated one of its primary sellers XC60 with a new set of powertrains comprising a new mild-hybrid technology.

The Swedish carmaker has also taken this opportunity to provide a comprehensive facelift to the luxury crossover consisting of few subtle styling updates and new features on board. Volvo has now teased the facelifted XC60 on its social media handles ahead of its launch in India.

Recently, the updated crossover was globally unveiled in South Korea which has been touted as a smarter version of its predecessor by Volvo. As mentioned in the 15-sec teaser video, it will not only be smarter but also bigger than the outgoing model. Additionally, Volvo is also claiming a smoother driving experience with better fuel efficiency thanks to the new mild-hybrid powertrain on offer.

2022 Volvo XC60 Mild Hybrid – Updated Styling

Starting with its design, the new XC60 features subtle styling updates to distinguish itself from the current model. These include a new grille design, a restyled lower fascia, reprofiled rear bumper and redesigned 21-inch alloy wheels. One neat feature is the heated Volvo logo at the front grille which prevents ice frosting that would block the sensors contained therein.

Host of new features

Updates inside the cabin are more significant in nature as the new XC60 is equipped with a new smart car system which has been developed in association with a South Korean company named SKT. This system involves a range of new and advanced features including an artificial intelligence platform that enables users to connect their vehicles with their smartphones.

This system allows features such as onboard navigation, music streaming, temperature control, sending text messages and much more via voice commands. Volvo will integrate this system into its entire lineup by next year. The Swedish brand has also become the first carmaker to tie up with Google and develop an Android-based infotainment system that offers the entire range of Google apps and services.

Updated Powertrain

The biggest update, however, lies under the bonnet of the car which features a new 48-volt hybrid system. Volvo continues to offer XC60 the same 2.0-litre inline 4-cylinder petrol engine in three different forms- two mild-hybrid and one plug-in hybrid. The former two will be available in B5 and B6 trims while the later PHEV option will be offered in the T8 trim.

All three powertrain options will be offered with 8-speed automatic transmission as standrad. The base B5 trim will be offered as an FWD as standard with the option of an all-wheel-drive system. Whereas rest of the variants will be offered with an AWD setup as standard. The 48-volt system does not boost the power output of either B5 or B6 but extracts more fuel economy from the engine.